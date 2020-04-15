This new accusation differs from the one Reade made last year, which, in turn, was more or less the same as others levied against the former vice president — that Biden “rubbed her shoulders and neck” and “played with her hair.” We’ve seen this behavior on camera, and depending on whom you ask, it’s either creepy or avuncular, invasive or innocuous.

AD

AD

What Reade claims now is much more insidious. It’s also much less conclusive.

Her story has no witnesses, but a friend was told the same tale contemporaneously, and another heard a version of it in 2008. There’s a brother, too, who initially told The Post that he had learned about the less serious charges all those years ago, and then followed up days later to revise his statement. His sister, he subsequently claimed, had informed him after all that Biden had cornered her and reached beneath her clothes.

Reade has a history of voting Democratic, and even of voting for the Obama-Biden ticket, twice, yet she has displayed a preference for Bernie Sanders this time around. She also appears to have a preference for Vladimir Putin, to whom she wrote a perplexing, almost lyrical paean in a 2018 post on Medium.

AD

AD

All this lands us where plenty of other assault allegations do: pretty much nowhere. The scale leaves us somewhere in the middle, without enough evidence on either side to tip it one way or the other. So we start piling on our own baggage and biases, and that’s never easier than with a figure with a long public record that renders his case ripe for prejudging.

For elected officials such as Biden, or Al Franken before him, the defense is familiar. There’s an impulse to cite a man’s accomplishments in the arena rather than his exploits away from it, where he may have touched someone inappropriately, or grabbed her, or worse.

Sometimes the argument is that we should ignore the personal stuff because the political stuff is just so good — just too important to advancing some Capital-C cause, whether it’s progressive politics generally or something more specific to women such as reproductive rights, or even anti-harassment law itself. This could mean forgiving, because commitment to the cause restores a sort of moral balance. Or it could mean forgetting, because it’s to our party’s advantage, or our gender’s, to shrug.

AD

AD

Sometimes the argument isn’t about whether we should make excuses, but whether we should instead assume the opposite. It makes a certain sort of sense that someone who has dedicated much of his career to defending a woman’s right to choose, or her right to say “no,” would be less likely to deny a woman that right — less likely, at least, than someone who has dedicated his career to protecting a misogynistic status quo.

We know, from logic and experience, that we’re all full of contradictions (to put it generously) or often screwed up (to put it realistically), and that plenty of people who appear lovely or even are lovely in one realm of life can be absolute monsters in another.

But logic often has little to do with how we feel, or with the reason Democrats are inclined to trust Democrats and distrust Republicans: We identify with those who see the world as we see it, and so we find it harder to believe ill of them — especially in those areas of life where we can’t believe ill of ourselves.

AD

AD

The Reade allegation runs us into all these problems, because Biden has built his record on women’s rights, and because he stands in a broader sense for what most Democrats think is right and just. Or at least, he stands for it better than almost any Republican. And rather than comparing him with some hypothetical alternative who wouldn’t fight as hard against sexism, or racism, or any other evil, we’re comparing him with President Trump — who embodies everything abhorrent in his political and public self but also in his personal “grab them by the p---y” past.

It’s a testament to how bad things are, and how bad things always have been, that many progressives are probably thinking how easy a choice they face between a candidate credibly accused by dozens of women of assault and a candidate less credibly accused of assaulting a 29-year-old staff assistant. But that’s the ugly way life looks today.

The mantra to “believe women” may have been less of a categorical imperative and more of a corrective — perhaps to fix the problem that we disbelieved women as a default, we had to turn society off and on again. “Listen to women” is probably a better expression of the mandate before us, but we can’t really hear Tara Reade’s voice until we understand why many of us don’t want to.

AD

AD