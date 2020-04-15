Abrams makes valid points, and there are other arguments for why she would be a strong running mate. As someone who’ll be in his 80s by the end of his term, Biden needs a younger vice president. (Abrams is 46.) Although Abrams fell short in her 2018 run for governor of Georgia, she’s a strong campaigner who outperformed prior Democrats in her state. Biden has already said he’ll choose a woman, and having a person of color on the ticket would show that he’s committed to having the party represent its constituents.

We can (and will) debate Abrams’s merits and those of other potential VPs at length between now and whenever Biden announces his choice. But it’s the fact that Abrams isn’t ashamed of being ambitious that makes her so unusual.

This isn’t the first time she’s expressed similar sentiments, and she has previously talked about her forthrightness serving as an example. Here’s what she said on “The View” back in February:

“It would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their known space for me to say no or to pretend, ‘Oh, no, I don’t want it.’ Of course I want it. Of course I want to serve America. Of course I want to be a patriot and do this work. And so I say yes.”

Or, as she said in an interview last year, “I talk about power because you’re not supposed to. And I talk about it intentionally because people cannot see what’s possible usually unless there’s some example of it.”

In other words, white men don’t have to worry — either individually or as a group — that they won’t be considered for positions of power unless they make sure of it. Other people do.

Yet women are caught in a double bind when it comes to ambition: They’re expected to be less assertive than men, which makes them more likely to get passed over for things like promotions and raises, but if they stand up for themselves, they’re punished for being too pushy or aggressive. At the moment, Abrams is still unknown to most Americans, so we have no idea whether her plain desire to be vice president would produce a negative reaction.

But Abrams clearly has a theory, which is that the only way to escape that double bind, both for herself and others, is to smash right through it while calling attention to the fact that it’s there.

By bringing her ambition right to the surface, she makes it impossible to say about her, as people have said about so many other women who ran for high office, “I don’t know, there’s just something I don’t like about her. Maybe it’s her voice.” Abrams isn’t going to pretend to be demure and reluctant. If the fact that she’s a black woman with ambition makes you uncomfortable, she’s not going to let you deny it and call it something else.

I have no doubt that Abrams could be a terrific vice president. She’s one of the smartest politicians around, and she has thought a great deal about how political power works and can be used for good. Nevertheless, I think she has a less-than-even chance, especially since she’s never held statewide or federal office; given Biden’s age and the current crisis, he’ll likely put a premium on having a running mate who can be described as more seasoned. But that’s just a guess.

What we can say is that having Abrams out there making the case that political ambition is something that should be as acceptable in a black woman as it is in anyone else can’t be a bad thing. She may or may not become vice president next year, but she can start the process of shifting the ground on which other politicians are going to stand.

