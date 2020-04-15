It is hard to quantify the damage, both human and material, that Trump’s utter incompetence has caused. We are in the midst of the initial wave of the pandemic, and others might well follow (as happened in the 1918 Spanish flu). There are some handy charts showing the implications of a two-month delay in responding to the pandemic:

This is the most recent graph that shows how Trump's refusal to act on Convid - 19 put the United States on a path to failure.



70 wasted days means that America now has more confirmed cases of the coronavirus than any other country in the world. pic.twitter.com/abTXNvduKl — dfrntdrmmr (@dfrntdrmmr) April 9, 2020

It is human nature to ask: What if we had acted earlier? The country deserves to know at least in rough terms the number of deaths that could have been avoided had Trump responded quickly to his advisers’ warnings dating back to November or even to the end of January, when the WHO sounded its alarm.

Now we have one estimate to help quantify the unnecessary deaths. Two epidemiologists writing in the New York Times base their calculations on the widely used University of Washington data. The answer is stunning:

On March 16, the White House issued initial social distancing guidelines, including closing schools and avoiding groups of more than 10. But an estimated 90 percent of the cumulative deaths in the United States from Covid-19, at least from the first wave of the epidemic, might have been prevented by putting social distancing policies into effect two weeks earlier, on March 2, when there were only 11 deaths in the entire country. The effect would have been substantial had the policies been imposed even one week earlier, on March 9, resulting in approximately a 60 percent reduction in deaths.

There is an economic toll as well. Because we did not act earlier to ramp up testing at a massive scale and prepare our health-care system, social distancing — shutting down most of the economy — was required. It cannot be emphasized enough: Governors enacted stay-at-home orders, but Trump’s delay made those orders necessary as a last resort to save even more people from dying.

The Trump economic toll will be revealed over time. It is already enormous. The last report showed more than 17 million first-time applications for unemployment. The markets plunged again Wednesday after a government report showed the worst decline in retail sales ever. The Post reports: “That figure stands in stark contrast to February’s revised 0.4 percent decline. The drop blew past economist expectations of about 8 percent as the outbreak gutted consumer spending, yanked millions out of the workforce and forced people to stay home.” Given that 70 percent of our economy depends on consumer spending, we should get ready for some truly awful GDP numbers, which in turn will drive markets lower.

In sum, the Trump toll, when we are done, will likely include tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, massive unemployment, trillions of dollars more in debt and trillions of dollars in lost wealth (from stocks, homes and other assets lost in the Trump recession) — not to mention emotional hardship and educational disruption. Trying to fully grasp the extent of the devastation Trump ultimately will have wrought will be difficult, if not impossible. But Trump’s legacy as the worst president in American history is quite certain.

