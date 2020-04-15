In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

I have suggested that Warren could be a Senate powerhouse, much like the late senator Edward M. Kennedy. As a vice president, however, it is not clear what she would add to the ticket. Biden does not want to be perceived going to his left, and Warren does not have immediate appeal with a state or segment of the electorate he lacks. So, while a helpful ambassador to the left in the campaign and a legislative partner should Biden get elected, she would not be a logical pick.

Then there is Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, who has tangled with President Trump, seen her approval rating rise to 60 percent during the pandemic and shares Biden’s practical streak. (Nevertheless, as governor, she will also receive criticism as she did in the form of protests on Wednesday over her stay-at-home order.)

It is not clear Biden would need help winning Michigan, but she could provide a lift in what is a must-win state for Biden. Her greatest asset, aside from fulfilling his pledge to put a woman on the ticket, would most likely be in governing rather than campaigning. She certainly can help manage the recovery from the pandemic and the ramp up of testing (which, I increasingly fear, will not get fully underway before we have a competent president). Issues such as infrastructure (“Fix the damn roads!”), economic development, automation and housing are all within her wheelhouse. The biggest gap in her experience is in foreign policy, which makes her slightly less capable of immediately filling the president’s shoes should that be necessary.

The last of the visible trio, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), arguably had the inside track before the pandemic hit. She was close to Biden’s son Beau, got vetted during her presidential race, has both domestic and foreign policy experience (the latter, on the Senate Intelligence Committee), could easily slice and dice the opposing ticket and adds some excitement and genuine joy to the ticket.

When the pandemic hit, some may have expected Harris’s star to fade as governors took center stage. But she has been a dynamo, especially on issues affecting nonwhite and poor Americans hit hardest by the pandemic. She recently showed off her strengths during a recent interview: “We’re talking about disparities that are economic, we’re talking about health disparities, we’re talking about education disparities,” she explained. “One of the other areas I’m focused on is the fact that 3 million students in America do not have access to Internet. People are joking about the challenges of home schooling. . . . We have at least 3 million children who don’t have any prospect of catching up because they’re missing so much. I spent a lot of time in many places last year like rural South Carolina. I’ve got families in California that don’t have access.”

Moreover, there is no one on the political stage that does a more thorough job shredding Trump:

We have a president who has lied, who has minimized, who has tried to shift the blame instead of doing what real leadership does in a moment of crisis — which is embrace truth, speak truth no matter how difficult it may be to speak or hear, in a way that is intended to lift up the condition of the people and lift their spirits. But Donald Trump is incapable of any of that. So if there was any question of whether he, in a time of crisis, could be a leader, I think the question has been answered. And that answer is no.

It is that sort of response that suggests she still may have the edge to be Biden’s choice for vice president.