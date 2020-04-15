And so, as Trump announced in the Rose Garden on Tuesday, he’s halting funding while a “review” is undertaken to get to the bottom of the WHO’s failures.

Trump’s own State Department, however, might not think this is such a great idea.

It turns out that the State Department website currently has Web pages up that praise the WHO’s role in combating the coronavirus, even suggesting that the United States is exercising leadership precisely through its funding of the WHO’s efforts in this regard, and that this protects American lives.

Before we get to that, however, let’s look at this scoop from ProPublica:

An internal memorandum written by U.S. officials and addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns that cutting funding to the World Health Organization, as President Donald Trump said he would do Tuesday, would erode America’s global standing, threaten U.S. lives and hobble global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The memo, which was prepared before Trump’s Rose Garden announcement, was written by officials within the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs and includes a detailed list of how U.S. funding to the WHO helps countries in the Middle East control the pandemic.

As ProPublica reports, the memo argues that halting aid to the WHO will undercut the United States’ ability to help numerous world governments address the pandemic, undermining the United States’ reputation as a global leader on health care and ceding this role to China.

As it happens, at this moment, there’s still plenty of support for these basic propositions right there on the State Department’s website. On one page, it says this:

The United States has been the largest supporter of the World Health Organization since its creation in 1948. U.S. contributions to WHO in 2019 exceeded $400 million, almost double the 2nd largest member state contribution. China, in contrast, contributed $44 million.

Note that the State Department here holds up U.S. contributions to the WHO as a point of pride, in competition with China’s global role, confirming what’s in that private memo.

That State Department Web page also says this:

WHO is coordinating the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is on the ground in 149 countries around the world. This broad-based effort would not be possible without U.S. support.

That underscores a similar message: That U.S. support is what enables the WHO to coordinate the global response to the coronavirus. The careful reader will note that this is held up as a good thing.

And another page on the State Department website says this:

The United States is by far the most generous and reliable contributor to crisis response and humanitarian action through the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Food Program and dozens of international organizations. Our leadership enables these organizations to fight disease and ultimately, protect Americans.

That suggests the State Department sees our contributions as a crucial expression of our global leadership, which, by enabling such international efforts, protects U.S. lives as well.

And that page also says this:

On December 31, 2019, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) notified the World Health Organization (WHO) of pneumonia cases of an unknown origin in Wuhan, China. The outbreak of a novel (new) coronavirus — designated COVID-19 — was identified and subsequently declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) by the WHO. On January 31, 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II declared a public health emergency (PHE) for the United States to aid the nation’s health care community in responding to COVID-19.

That chronology is presented as proof that the State Department “is working tirelessly to address the outbreak.”

Which sure tells a different story than the one Trump has been telling. In State’s version, the WHO declared a global public health emergency, followed by Trump’s HHS secretary declaring the same in the United States. That sounds like the latter was at least in part guided by the former in a tale of international collaboration, which is exactly as it should be.

It might be tempting to dismiss this as boilerplate website language. But in this case, it plainly underscores an obvious reality: A lot of officials inside the government surely know that this move by Trump is insane.

Stewart Patrick, a former State Department official and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, told me that his own experience at State tells him these points on the website represent the genuine view of government professionals.

“It’s clear that the foreign policy professionals in the department value the WHO’s critical work in coordinating the response to covid-19,” Patrick told me.

“American diplomats know that the world can’t defeat this disease, and that U.S. citizens can’t remain healthy, if the U.S. retreats from the scene,” Patrick continued. “The department is using a language of global leadership, rallying the world to deal with global problems, that Trump has abandoned with his narrow pursuit of nationalism."

Notably, the language of the career professionals is starkly at odds with language used by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is echoing Trump’s attacks on the WHO.

Now, none of this exonerates the WHO of its early errors, which were real and serious. But in calling out these missteps, Trump is not acting in good faith in the least: He’s solely doing it to deflect blame from his own catastrophic failures.

Indeed, as I reported, the basic timeline shows that the WHO actually did take the coronavirus threat far more seriously early on than Trump himself did. And even if the WHO was far from blameless, there is simply zero constructive reason to cut the WHO’s funding right now.

The State Department’s own website helpfully illustrates why.

