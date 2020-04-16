Trump cannot, like a dictator, invoke a never-before-used power to adjourn Congress simply because he wants to. Even the notion of him doing so should alarm all Americans. It is particularly alarming to me, as someone who spent years as a lead staffer for these kinds of nominations in the U.S. Senate.

On its face, Trump’s argument for doing this is absurd. The compliant Republican-controlled Senate has confirmed most nominees this president has put forth. Yet some of the most critical positions in the government — including the secretary and deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security — remain without a confirmed official in place to this day not because of Senate dawdling but because the president hasn’t gotten around to making a selection. Indeed, Trump has said that he likes having senior roles in government filled by acting officials, who may be more eager to please him. In the middle of a pandemic and with the economy in a tailspin, it is a dereliction of presidential duty to have left the government so woefully understaffed.

Trump’s threatened action would be as legally impermissible as it is unwarranted. He is seeking to bypass the customary procedures the Senate uses to prevent presidents from making recess appointments of nominees when it takes short breaks. The problem with this plan is that there is no support in the Constitution for such an action.

Article II, Section 3 says: “in Case of Disagreement between [the two houses of Congress], with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, [the President] may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper.” Certainly, the president has broad powers, including to act decisively when confronting a national emergency, such as a pandemic that requires a national response. But in the history of the republic, this clause has never been invoked.

Moreover, constitutional law scholars have concluded that even the Constitution’s condition for using this power — a disagreement between the houses of Congress as to an adjournment date for the current session — does not exist. The House and Senate have agreed on Jan. 3 as the adjournment date for the 116th Congress.

In theory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) could try to create a disagreement with the House, but upending the Senate’s agreed-upon adjournment date would need to be done over a Democratic filibuster and would require 60 votes, an impossible hurdle in this situation. To succeed, McConnell would have to use the “nuclear option” to change Senate rules to allow the date to be shifted by a majority vote.

I doubt there is an appetite for such a step, especially when doing so would require all of the senators to come back and vote in person, despite the significant risk of covid-19 exposure. In addition, Republicans must be at least a little wary of effectively eliminating the filibuster — a move that could come back to bite them if Democrats win a majority in the fall and then seek to enact their agenda.

Still, part of me hopes Trump and McConnell go ahead with the adjournment and recess appointments. The appointments that resulted would last only until the end of this Congress, a few months from now, and thus would be of very limited utility to Republicans. But this precedent could enable a future President Joe Biden to respond to the right-wing takeover of the federal bench by stocking the judiciary immediately with as many recess appointments as there are vacancies on Jan. 20 — appointments that would last two years. He would also be free to continue to make recess appointments — even to the Supreme Court — thereafter.

Two years would be quite a bit of time to undo the damage these conservative judges are doing to individual rights, access to health care, reproductive rights, protections against gun violence, and the ability of ordinary Americans to effectively exercise political power, just to name a few.

Trump, McConnell and other Republicans, proceed at your own risk.

