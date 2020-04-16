It’s not like nobody saw this coming. In fact, at every step since it began to become apparent that covid-19 was going to have economic consequences, we’ve seen a pattern repeat itself. First, the Trump administration proposes some modest amount of money to address the public health and economic crises. Then Democrats ask for a larger amount.

Then it turns out that even what Democrats proposed wasn’t big enough.

Let’s remember how this started in late February. The administration suggested spending $2.5 billion to combat the virus, an amount that today seems like a typo. In Congress, the amount was raised to $8.3 billion. “In situations like this, I believe no expense should be spared to protect the American people, and in crafting this package none was,” said Republican Sen. Richard Shelby at the time.

“You have to be calm,” President Trump said the next day. “It’ll go away.”

Meanwhile, the economic effects were just coming into view. On March 5th, former Obama economic adviser Jason Furman suggested the radical idea of giving every American adult $1,000, along with $500 for each child. It seemed extravagant at the time.

Then Phase 2 came, providing for paid sick leave and boosting safety net programs. Even before Trump signed it on March 18, we were already talking about Phase 3, which would become the CARES Act and cost $2.2 trillion.

The direct payments to individuals in that bill — $1,200 for adults, $500 for children — were close to the amount the administration proposed. The Democratic leadership wanted $2,000 for each adult, while some other Democrats were advocating substantially more, up to $4,500 per person in installments. Both were dismissed as too generous.

Before Phase 3 passed, some economists were warning that a cataclysm was on its way. “They should be shoveling as much money out the door toward workers, families and small businesses as possible,” former Obama economic adviser Betsey Stevenson told me at the time.

At that moment, the shocking projections put job losses in the range of 5 or 10 million over the following few months; we’ve now lost 22 million jobs just in the last few weeks. So it shouldn’t be surprising that the $350 billion for small businesses included in Phase 3 wasn’t nearly enough.

And now, the administration wants $250 billion more for the Paycheck Protection Program and nothing else. Democrats are asking for that amount, plus $100 billion for hospitals and health clinics, increased food stamps, and more aid to states.

But even what Democrats are asking for is unlikely to be enough. To take just one example, they suggested sending a further $150 billion to states, but budget experts are warning that the shortfall states will experience in the coming months — which will result in brutal cuts to services that will then lengthen the recession — are more on the order of $500 billion.

You could offer any number of explanations for why Republicans have been so hesitant to spend what is necessary, whether it’s their general opposition to big government or the fact that a bigger package would contradict Trump’s deranged belief that the economy can simply be “reopened” two weeks from now. But this crisis is getting worse literally by the day, and even Democrats aren’t catching up to the horrific reality.

So whatever Congress winds up spending in Phase 4, it almost certainly won’t be enough. And what would the harm in appropriating more money be? Maybe every small business could borrow what they need, and there would be money left over. Or aid would put state budgets in a position that’s ... too healthy? Or direct payments to unemployed Americans and everyone else would put too much money in their pockets for a few months?

The real danger — the only real danger — is that we won’t spend enough to rescue the American economy. Congress and the president just have to decide to do it.

