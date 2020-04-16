In her weekly news conference Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was having none of that. She said, “When we talked with Mitch McConnell, he said, ‘I think we should do that, but let’s see the money is working for state and local [governments] and hospitals before we do more.' ” Pelosi turned it around, insisting that the need for money for all of these purposes is “self-evident.” She was particularly energized about state and local governments. “They are in the hole. They have no cash flow coming in.” She repeatedly cited a letter from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) saying that Republicans and Democrats are united on the issue and that in the absence of more federal money, the states will have to cut essential services and lay off more workers. In turn, that will make the economic recovery harder and delay getting people back to work.

Logically, Pelosi is right, and Republicans betray their political priorities by seeking money for business owners but not for government employees and government services. They fail to take into account the human beings who benefit from government services — some of the them small business owners and workers — and whose health depends on functioning hospitals.

Republicans’ blind spot and moral deficiency in calling for a return to business and school despite the rising death toll understandably left Pelosi flabbergasted. Responding to the Republican argument that deaths incurred by racing back to work would be the lesser of two evils, she said, “No. It will be the greater of two evils.” She said that the effort has to be guided by “data, data, data” and “testing, testing, testing” driven by “science, science, science.” She ended with a plea: “We are all in this together,” she said. “We should not be having a conversation over how many people [we think] is okay to die.”

In Maryland, as covid-19 cases soared past 10,000 and deaths past 450, Hogan separately said that it was the “worst possible time to lift restrictions.” Likewise, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) announced that he would extend his state’s stay-at-home order until May 15, after which the state, in concert with other Northeastern states, would evaluate the situation. His attitude is 180 degrees away from the back-to-work-no-matter-what stance of many Republicans. “I know this is hard," Cuomo said in a tweet. "I wish I could say this will be over soon, but I can’t. We must make decisions based on the science and the data. Human lives are at stake.”

A priority to protect human lives is now controversial in some right-wing corners. Indeed, both in their resistance to funding hospitals and state and local governments that provide life-saving, essential services, and in their unabashed priority of economic activity over human life, Trumpian Republicans display their cavalier, reckless and, yes, inhumane outlook. The hypocrisy of a party that styles itself as “pro-life” has never been so obvious nor so appalling.

