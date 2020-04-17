The exchange perfectly captures a profound problem bedeviling Trump and his media allies. They urgently need to minimize the continuing threat of coronavirus, to buttress Trump’s case for reopening the economy quickly — in keeping with his reelection needs.

But pushing that line risks making Trump appear cavalier about the virus while deaths mount past 30,000 and experts warn that a rush to reopen could prove catastrophic. So they also must demonstrate that Trump’s call for a reopening is the argument that’s truly grounded in science.

AD

AD

The trouble is that there’s no way to reconcile these two things. Either Trump is taking coronavirus seriously enough, or he is not.

He is not.

Ingraham tried mightily to enlist Fauci’s help in making this problem disappear, but inadvertently revealed why making it disappear is impossible — which has important ramifications for what’s about to unfold.

Ingraham mocked Biden for insisting, on CNN, that “this thing isn’t going to be over until we have a vaccine.” Biden had said this while arguing that Trump should be doing far more.

Ingraham then asked Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to respond to Biden’s “vaccine” claim. Fauci declined to take the bait.

AD

“There’s truth to that,” Dr. Fauci said. “It’s not going to be over to the point of our being able to not do any mitigation, until we have a scientifically sound, safe, and effective vaccine. But that does not mean we can’t approach a significant degree of normality.” Watch:

AD

Laura Ingraham tries to get Dr Fauci to attack Joe Biden and it did not go the way she hoped it would pic.twitter.com/MCBOi9Npun — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 17, 2020

In saying this, Fauci walked a careful line. He acknowledged Biden is right in his depiction of the scale of the continuing threat and the need to continue taking action against it, while also nodding toward Trump’s desire to get the economy going again.

What’s fascinating to witness here is that, for Trump’s media allies, Fauci’s effort to judiciously navigate this tension in a constructive way does not do what they need him to do. They need scientists like Fauci to declare that Biden is flatly wrong in his depiction of the continuing threat, and that Trump is absolutely right about it.

AD

But they can’t do that, because Biden is fundamentally right, and Trump is fundamentally wrong, in the following sense: To reopen society safely, we need a far more robust federal response than the one Trump is willing to muster.

AD

Trump’s new plan falls short

Trump’s new plan is in some ways a climb-down. He dropped his unhinged insistence that he has the authority to command governors to lift social distancing restrictions on his decreed timetable. Instead, he indicated they will make these decisions themselves.

But the plan is also a digging in of sorts. As The Post reports, it “does not contain a national testing strategy.”

It’s hard to overstate how central this is to the current debate. As The Post piece details, an enormous range of governors and experts has warned “that the nation is not ready to reopen in part because its testing system is woefully inadequate." Indeed, testing remains ”far short of the millions of tests per day experts say is needed to begin safely reopening.”

AD

As people take up regular economic activities again, we’ll need a lot more testing to catch new cases to prevent recurrences. What’s more, comprehensive testing will be needed to build confidence so people feel safe enough to resume those activities.

AD

Yet Trump keeps responding to this by blithely asserting we have the best testing regime anywhere in the universe, even though we lag far behind other nations in per capita testing.

The real dispute between Trump and Biden

This is at the center of the dispute between Biden and Trump as well, and that is also illustrated in the Ingraham-Fauci exchange. In the CNN segment that Ingraham selectively clipped from, Biden actually called for a much more robust testing response as well.

AD

“This thing isn’t going to be over until we have a vaccine,” Biden said, adding that it’s overly risky to make “significant changes” in reopening the economy “until we’re able to test much more broadly.”

Biden noted that this would allow for the testing of people as they return to society, to prevent recurrences. And he called for a federal effort to stand up such a testing regime.

AD

Ingraham did not ask Dr. Fauci to respond to that part of Biden’s claim. It would have been interesting if she had.

Instead, she went on to suggest that we might not ever need a vaccine, and that coronavirus might just “disappear,” the way AIDS and SARS did. Dr. Fauci shut down that claim, labeling the comparison “a bit misleading.”

AD

The bottom line is that we just do need a much more robust federal effort to ramp up testing than the one Trump is willing to get behind. Biden is calling for just such a response.

Why won’t Trump support such a response? One cynical interpretation might be that if he does, he’d be taking more ownership of the outcome, should there be a second wave. This way he can blame the states if things go wrong -- never mind that this could result in more deaths.

Whatever the rationale, Trump’s media allies need to continue minimizing the threat coronavirus poses, both to try to get the economy going in time for his reelection, and to justify his continuing refusal to come through on testing.

AD

AD