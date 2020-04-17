* Tom Daschle and Stacey Abrams explain why rural America is vulnerable to further coronavirus outbreaks.
* A new Pew Research Center survey shows 65 percent of Americans saying Trump was too slow to respond to the coronavirus.
* David Drucker reports that Republicans are still planning to go ahead with their convention in August.
* Glenn Kessler dismantles Trump’s Three-Pinocchio claim that the WHO said the coronavirus is not communicable.
* Michael Grunwald interviews progressive strategist Sean McElwee about what actually happened to Bernie Sanders in the primaries and what we can learn from it.
* Jamelle Bouie argues that Republicans are so eager to lift lockdown orders because they’re worried Americans will realize the value of social democracy.
* Nick Miroff reports that smugglers seem to be having little problem sawing through Trump’s supposedly impenetrable border wall.
* Dahlia Lithwick says we’re now all having to live with the consequences of Trump’s dream world, no matter how hard we tried to escape it.
* Sarah McCammon reports that after Texas shut down access to abortions on the pretext of the coronavirus, neighboring states saw a flood of women traveling to get them.
* And Katie Shepherd reports that Fox News’ latest coronavirus expert is Dr. Phil, which is wrong on so many levels.