Families exposed to the novel coronavirus experience additional challenges at hospitals, where health-care workers must separate parents from children because both are at risk for contagion. Children usually experience milder symptoms than adults, but they are not, as initial reports suggested, unspared by the virus. Some 40 percent of U.S. hospitals have specialized in-patient pediatric wards, where children might be treated for their own symptoms (usually fevers or mild coughing) or wait, alone, because their loved ones have been admitted.

At our hospitals and others nationwide, the toll of family separation is clear. Younger children are placed in single rooms in the emergency department bay for hours while health-care workers like us try to distract them with toys or cajole them to stay inside. Often, older children stand against the walls, not saying much, their faces and posture betraying anxiety about their loved ones.

Children are assumed to be positive when the caregivers they arrive with are hospitalized for covid-19. To be observed or tested, these children are often admitted to in-patient pediatric floors as “social admissions,” a category typically used for child victims of abuse or non-accidental trauma awaiting placement with local protective agencies. Hospital protocols crafted to minimize contamination prohibit children from visiting covid-19 patients even if the children have been admitted. At best, their hellos — and possibly goodbyes — are communicated through video. When working around children who are isolated but might not be infected, it is hard not to worry that we are seeing the first of the covid-19 orphans.

While much coverage of covid-19 understandably involves fatality rates and end-of-life matters, the disease affects all ages and life stages. Hospitals have restricted visitors to minimize infection, leaving many pregnant women without loved ones in the delivery room. Some new mothers have developed signs of coronavirus infection and been whisked, hours after childbirth, from labor and delivery floors to covid-19 surge units or intensive-care units. Newborns of mothers who have tested positive are restricted to nurseries and neonatal ICUs, on a recent recommendation of the American Academy of Pediatrics, meaning they can no longer “room-in” during a crucial period for infant-mother bonding. Alone in hospitals, parents view their newborn on baby monitors that nurses switch on while they care for the infant.

Although much has yet to be learned about covid-19, the disease’s psychological impact on patients and their relatives is almost certain to be severe. During the 2003 SARS outbreak, parents and children experienced varying degrees of depression and anxiety as a result of family separation and hospital isolation policies implemented to contain disease spread. The developing neurological pathways in children are particularly susceptible to such stressors; long-term behavioral and psychological issues can result. Failure to provide effective family-centered care options could exacerbate such consequences. After all, children experience the physical manifestations of covid-19 and inherit its burdens.

Field hospitals and other isolation facilities such as the Boston Hope Medical Center and the Javits Center in New York that care for recovering covid-19 patients have been designed for adults. These types of facilities lack amenities for children, such as infant cribs and safety gates for beds. Additionally, incorporating pediatric psychologists, social workers and child-life specialists into health-care teams would help mitigate the psychological trauma of covid-19. Increased funding for pediatric care would help distressed hospitals achieve these goals.

Ultimately, a vaccine will keep the novel coronavirus at bay. But the traumas inflicted by covid-19 will remain and most likely resurface. We cannot completely shield children from the consequences of this pandemic, but acknowledging its effects on their well-being and taking other meaningful actions might lessen their scars.

As health-care providers, we are doing what we can right now: We fight the solitude these children face with our company. We point out murals of athletes, animals and trains on our emergency department walls. We chat about favorite television shows and school subjects. We joke until we belly-laugh together, cutting through the tension heavy in so many hospitals of late. When our shifts end, we update our colleagues so the children can make new friends. We aim to help them understand that regardless of what lies ahead, we will continue to care for them — and that they are not alone.

