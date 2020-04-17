— Drew “The Odds” Goins

Bill Gates

No one has done more to end childhood disease around the world — and along the way become an expert in everything from water purification to land management. He has invested heavily in American education reform as well. Oh, and yes, he built Microsoft and thereby revolutionized our planet, ushering in the digital age. He’s the ultimate antidote to incompetent, know-nothing politicians.

— Jennifer Rubin

Donald Trump Jr.

Because of course he will. He revels in the name and in the sense of entitlement it gives him. The Republican base loves his father’s mini-me. So how would he be able to resist? He’s already talking about one thing he would do as president. After binge-watching “Tiger King” on Netflix, he has come out in favor of pardoning Joe Exotic … "just for the meme.”

— Karen Tumulty

No next-generation Bush or Kennedy has worked harder to cultivate the Old Man’s political base than President Trump’s namesake and chief bomb-thrower. If we get a second Trump term, look for Pop to bring Junior into the administration, elbowing son-in-law Jared Kushner into the shadows. If the president becomes a one-termer, Junior is sure to start tweeting restorationist conspiracy theories from Day One.

— David Von Drehle

Ivanka Trump

If this President Trump can’t have a third term, he may well try his darndest to ensure that a President Trump can succeed him. His daughter is a much smoother operator than her goofball brothers, and she could combine the family name with her more establishment history to win voters all along the right side of the political spectrum. Ivanka’s brand of white-collar feminism may reek of privilege to the progressive vanguard. But what about those suburban women the two parties are lately fighting over?

— Molly Roberts

She’s handled substantive tasks well as been an informal adviser, gives a good speech (see the 2016 Republican National Convention talk), and has always clearly been Dad’s favorite. She’s more likely to run in 2024 if her dad loses, but she’s young enough to run in 2028 if she waits.

— Henry Olsen

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Rock 2024 could be a healing experience for the American right. He’s an approachable, loveable representation of right-wing American culture — the true anti-Trump.

— David Byler

This smart, charismatic, insanely famous superstar can run the Trump playbook whenever he chooses. He has the celebrity power, the social media finesse, the larger-than-life cartoon superhero persona. And imagine how popular the recipe will be once he strips away the narcissistic clown vibe that turns off roughly half the country.

— David Von Drehle

Tucker Carlson

Ditching the bow tie was a strategic move. Over the past few years, the millionaire Fox News host has shown that he has his finger on the populist pulse. I wrote about his shockingly correct broadsides against market populism in early 2019, but he also has years of practice in whipping up racist, nationalist sentiment and a Trump-like ability to flatly deny stances he took only days or weeks before. He certainly has the funds to launch a bid, extensive political contacts and the ear and probable support of the current president. Plus, Carlson has an audience of millions he’s been training to follow him for years.

— Christine Emba

John Legend

He’s vocal about his progressive politics, and I’d say he’s already a member of the African American political establishment. Very popular with the Obama crowd. He’s got the looks, the smile, the glamorous wife, and on the campaign trail with Elizabeth Warren, he looked and sounded like a natural.

— Eugene Robinson

Peter Thiel

He’s brilliant, hated by the Manhattan-Beltway media generally — now an almost necessary qualification for the GOP nomination — and has intellectual heft and charisma. He has some leftover Silicon Valley habits, but he’s moved to Los Angeles in an effort to ditch a deep-deep-blue bubble for a merely deep-blue one. While his pockets aren’t as deep as Mike Bloomberg’s or Mark Zuckerberg’s, he could easily mount a campaign within the GOP. A run for Senate in California might be a useful first step once Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) steps down, but watch this space.

— Charles Lane

Mark Cuban

I don’t see why it couldn’t be Mark Cuban. He told Chris Wallace, “I’m just keeping the door open” to a third-party run in 2020. Even if that doesn’t happen, it shows he is at least contemplating being a player in politics between now and 2024. The appeal is pretty obvious: reality-show mogul who’s actually successful in business and doesn’t go out of his way to offend everyone he comes in contact with.

— Hugh Hewitt

Oprah Winfrey

For when America just wants to be understood and feel good about itself again. Plus, thanks to Washington’s free-spending consensus, President Oprah could give us all a free car.

— David Von Drehle

Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments. We’ll see you for the next round. Until then, keep sniffing around for the aroma of presidential ambition.

