Gil Bailey, an arrival from Jamaica by way of England, first sat at the mic of a New York City radio studio in 1969. It was a time of turmoil and risk-taking, which suited a man with something new in mind. He cued up the music of home.

For many of his fellow West Indian immigrants, this was the first time they heard their culture over the air, the sounds of their street parties suddenly granted the prestige of the radio dial. But as fellow broadcaster Francine Chin told the island newspaper the Gleaner recently, other listeners complained about Bailey’s “coconut and banana music.”

Bailey was undeterred, a man on a mission. The gregarious DJ with the deep, friendly voice kept playing the music of the Caribbean, Tuesdays through Saturdays, hour after long hour, without ever seeming to tire. As more people listened, New York began to realize the magic that it was hearing. The sense of discovery radiated beyond the city until, by the late 1970s, a profusion of Caribbean genres — reggae, ska, rocksteady — had captured the hearts of listeners around the country (with a hat tip to the brilliant Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Dubbed the “Godfather of Reggae Radio,” Bailey went silent on Monday in a New York intensive care unit, a victim of covid-19. He was 84.

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture Olivia Grange marked his passing. “When he just started out,” she said, “no one was playing Jamaican music on radio in America. He came along and changed that. … His contribution to the popularity of reggae music in North America has been immense.”

Born in southeastern Jamaica in the village of Airy Castle, Bailey took his big personality to London in his early 20s and made his way into show business. As an emcee at the Cue Club — where the likes of Little Stevie Wonder and Ben E. King made appearances — Bailey connected with the impresario of England’s West Indian diaspora, Count Suckle (born Wilbert Campbell). The Count was already introducing London’s vibrant music scene to reggae and ska in the mid-1960s.

Perhaps sensing that the same opportunity beckoned across the pond, Bailey moved to New York in 1967 to begin promoting music. Encouraged by his wife Pat — a radio talent in her own right — he rented time on a local station. Husband and wife took turns at the microphone, cooking up an often saucy mix of music, advice, community news — and more music, both secular and sacred. They sold their own ads.

Interviewer Dreadless Ras of ZYNC found Bailey still in the studio nearly a half-century later, not long before Pat died in 2016. By then, the Godfather’s five-day-a-week radiothons had been trimmed to a single day: “Nine hours every Saturday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” the old trouper bragged, adding, “It’s not an easy task.”

But he was smiling as he said it. Bailey took satisfaction in the ground he opened for Caribbean musicians — and for black broadcasters. “A lot of brothers on the radio say … thanks to me. Because if it wasn’t me, it wouldn’t be them,” he told Ras. And there was no place he would rather be than on the air. “I enjoy what I’m doing,” he said. “If you’re doing something you’re not enjoying, please don’t do it.”

“Am I wrong or am I right?” Bailey asked.

His life was his answer.