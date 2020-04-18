The Democratic blue bubble is thick, and the air within it turns out to be a heck of a drug. Cable TV talking heads and left-wing Twitter seem to believe with deep conviction that covid-19’s human carnage and the economic ruin heaped on countless businesses and industries, and on millions of workers, will be blamed on Trump.

What the American people actually see: an extraordinary marshaling of forces and lifting of bureaucratic red tape, led by a president intent on restarting the U.S. economy where it is safe to do so. They see common sense. They see an administration on the offensive. They see hope in encouraging developments like the early results of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir coronavirus treatment.

The Trump “team of colleagues,” as I call it, includes a remarkable quartet of doctors: Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony S. Fauci, White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx and Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services. On Friday, they gave a joint lecture on epidemiology, public health and surveillance testing that was a wonder to watch end-to-end.

“This is an unprecedented strategy,” said Giroir. “Really unprecedented.” He used weather-forecasting analogies to make accessible the technical aspects of the sentinel surveillance system now underway.

As for Fauci and Birx (who was called back to Washington from overseas diplomatic duties by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the urging of national security adviser Robert O’Brien) they may be the greatest medical tag team television has ever seen. They are aware of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s early failures, but rightly dismiss them as the cost that was going to be paid whenever a new pandemic arrived. The new always confounds the old, but Fauci and Birx have moved with lightning speed to adapt. “We will have and there will be enough tests to allow us to take this country through phase one” of reopening the economy, Fauci said Friday. Hooray.

Thanks to Trump’s good cop/bad cop routine with governors — sometimes both cops on the same day with the same governor — the country appears to have enough ventilators in the right places. There is no need to savage the model-makers and their predictions. Their contribution was to startle the country into action. Compliance, hospital capacity, new interventions for the already desperately ill and a fast start toward a vaccine were what was needed.

There is still the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to deal with, and here Trump is beginning to signal that the gloves are coming off. Interviewing Pompeo on my radio show on Friday, I asked if the 2022 Winter Olympics, scheduled for Beijing, might not be moved — if not as punishment, then as precaution, for who can believe the CCP about what’s really afoot in China? Perfidy is the norm under communist rule.

“We’ll have to take a look at that,” Pompeo responded. Trump and Pompeo ought to look at moving the Games to Turin, Italy, which has been among the cities hardest hit in a pandemic made infinitely worse by Beijing’s delays and obfuscation. Turin successfully hosted the 2006 Winter Games, but moving the 2022 competition to Italy would require the cooperation of nations compromised by their dependence on CCP money — which has corrupted not just the World Health Organization’s leadership but also many other institutions and even governments. But ”Torino 2.0” would be applauded across the globe, and perhaps a penitent China would agree or at least not object too loudly.

Given the current catastrophe, maybe even those nations in debt to the CCP can find the resolve not to be bullied by Beijing. Trump and Pompeo have an enormous challenge ahead in calling China to account. Trump’s all-but-certain Democratic challenger in the fall, Joe Biden, has been quick to denounce the president as “xenophobic” for rightly restricting travel from China and holding Beijing responsible for the pandemic’s spread. But Trump is leading the coronavirus response from a position of strength now, backed by his A-team. As the United States reopens, it can also seek to clarify where responsibility lies for this global disaster. Moving the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing would make a clear statement.

