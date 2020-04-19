In the United States, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) earned praised for his fusillade against President Trump. But his more reflective moments deserve notice as well. “My interactions with my kids had gotten so superficial over these past few years. Everyone’s busy, busy, busy," he said in a news conference Friday. "So: 'What do you need? Everything good? You need anything from me? When do I see you? I miss you.’ That was the same conversation over and over and over. Now I’ve got time to sit with them and really have in-depth conversations that I hadn’t had in a long time.” His excuse, he confessed, was that he had been busy. He added: “Except that’s not an excuse, and take a deeper reflection on what’s important in life and you can’t have a real quality relationship with your child or another human being unless you take the time to get below that surface and really understand the person and really take the time to talk through what’s going on.”