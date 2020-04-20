As the covid-19 pandemic has spread, many of us have turned to pop culture — like the comfortingly silly “Outbreak” or the grim, but ultimately humane, “Contagion” — to make sense of our circumstances. But the coronavirus may also change the way we respond to the pop culture that’s meant to divert and revitalize us.

Hollywood and the real world are always a little bit out of sync. The season of “Westworld” that began airing in March, for example, was ordered in 2018, and the showrunners began casting major new characters later that year; the episodes were shot in the first half of 2019 and edited, scored and polished in the months that followed. “Devs” was ordered in 2018 and shot the next year.

Most of the time, the lag between the world as it was when a movie or television show got underway and the world as it is when audiences get to see the finished product doesn’t matter very much: Life doesn’t transform completely in a matter of months.

Except when it does.

Just a few months ago, we were able to laugh at a sitcom without the unsettling distraction of seeing a fictional bar or apartment building as a potential hotbed of infection. Now, from the new shelter-at-home reality, characters riding a bus to work, gathering in an office break room or going to a party seem free to the point of recklessness. Horror and action movies have always generated drama by keeping us a step ahead of their characters, tensed as they walk into traps or perform audacious feats. During the pandemic, every movie and television show, no matter its genre, feels a bit like a horror story that only we can see coming: in the real world, every fist-bump, Hollywood kiss and fistfight carries with it the possibility of a terrible death.

And given our new circumstances, dystopian devices look a little different, too. Both “Devs” and “Westworld” imagine scenarios in which tech companies create models of the world so comprehensive that they can recreate Jesus’ sermons, or determine the likely death of every person on the planet and use that information to determine job placements and access to resources. In another world, we might have compared these scenarios to China’s social credit system and felt relief that we weren’t subject to the same restrictions.

But in the middle of a pandemic, policymakers are relying on a variety of models powered by incomplete data to try to protect public health, and governments are struggling to trace who sick people might have infected. In normal times, it’s easy to scoff at a trillionaire’s maniacal dreams of eliminating all human uncertainty from the world as a means of coping with his personal trauma. Achieving the right balance between privacy and public safety looks different when the threat is at our door.

So what are storytellers to do when what’s scary and what’s comforting are all mixed up — assuming they can return to their writers’ rooms, sets and editing bays sometime in the near future?

“My gut is that a few people are going to come up with high concept shows, mostly comedies, that lean into the strange new world of being trapped at home, meetings on Zoom with dressy tops and sweatpants, etc. but that most existing shows when they go back into production will probably not deal with covid-19 on-camera,” Zack Stentz, who wrote “X-Men: First Class,” told me over email. Instead, he suggested, movies and television will approach “fear of the outside world, loneliness, and isolation in ways that are more allegorical than literal.”

For an allegory to work, though, you need to understand what the metaphor is standing in for. The story of the covid-19 pandemic is unfolding. It’s not even clear which act we’re in. The only thing we know for sure is that this is a tragedy.

