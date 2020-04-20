The federal government gave national hotel and restaurant chains millions of dollars in grants before the $349 billion program ran out of money Thursday, leading to a backlash that prompted one company to give the money back and a Republican senator to say that “millions of dollars are being wasted.”
Thousands of traditional small businesses were unable to get funding from the program before it ran dry. As Congress and the White House near a deal to add an additional $310 billion to the program, some are calling for additional oversight and rule changes to prevent bigger chains from accepting any more money.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain that has 150 locations and is valued at $250 million, reported receiving $20 million in funding from the small business portion of the economic stimulus legislation called the Paycheck Protection Program. The Potbelly chain of sandwich shops, which has more than 400 locations and a value of $89 million, reported receiving $10 million last week.

It’s a good thing Republicans fought so hard to prevent any meaningful oversight of the rescue package.

A new small business rescue package taking shape on Capitol Hill is expected to include $25 billion to expand coronavirus testing, but how to structure that money emerged as one of the final sticking points on Monday.
Amid an outcry and finger-pointing over the availability of tests, Democrats were pushing for a “comprehensive national testing strategy,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said over Twitter. The Democrats were seeking “free testing for all, and expanding reporting and contact tracing,” Schumer said.
But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other Trump administration officials were seeking a “state-driven approach and flexibility,” according to a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talks.

You see, if there’s a federally coordinated response then the Trump administration is responsible for it and can’t blame problems on the states.

