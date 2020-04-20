A new small business rescue package taking shape on Capitol Hill is expected to include $25 billion to expand coronavirus testing, but how to structure that money emerged as one of the final sticking points on Monday.Amid an outcry and finger-pointing over the availability of tests, Democrats were pushing for a “comprehensive national testing strategy,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said over Twitter. The Democrats were seeking “free testing for all, and expanding reporting and contact tracing,” Schumer said.But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other Trump administration officials were seeking a “state-driven approach and flexibility,” according to a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talks.
You see, if there’s a federally coordinated response then the Trump administration is responsible for it and can’t blame problems on the states.
