Two types of responses to his behavior have emerged. There is the fawning braying of Republicans in Congress and the White House and among right-wing media (and the closely aligned what-aboutism that seeks to put all blame on China) that is itself deceitful. And then there are public officials who tell it like it is.
Vice President Pence has a particularly cloying and unconvincing way of defending Trump’s lies. He insisted Sunday on “Meet the Press” that the states have everything they need to test on a widespread scale and that Trump’s call to “liberate” Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia was meant to support(!) Democratic governors’ safe reopening of their states. On its face, this is preposterous. Testing 150,000 people a day means next to nothing in a country of nearly 330 million people. And Trump’s fawning over protesters who risk creating hot spots by congregating without masks (while the president also urges Virginians to defend the Second Amendment) amounts to encouragement to spread a deadly virus. By going on national television to reinforce Trump’s false narrative, Pence encourages his boss to double down on nasty rhetoric and do nothing to solve the country’s very real problem.
Meanwhile, there are governors, both Democratic and Republican, dealing with the consequences of Trump’s inaction and falsehoods. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) called Pence and Trump “delusional” on the topic. Maryland’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan, was delightfully candid on Sunday:
President Trump’s claim that states have enough tests to reopen “is just absolutely false,” says Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. “It’s not accurate to say there’s plenty of testing out there and the governors should just get it done. That’s just not being straightforward.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/0K48hRAgzI— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 19, 2020
Both Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan made clear that without federal intervention, states cannot find the materials and reagents to expand their testing capacity:
WATCH: @GovWhitmer says Michigan has the capability to triple the number of testing they're doing, but they're missing supplies. #MTP— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 19, 2020
"If the federal government would use the Defense Production Act ... we would be able to know how prevalent COVID-19 is." pic.twitter.com/bHZOMVUI7o
Moreover, Trump’s nonsense does not seem to be working. In the latest NBC/Wall Street Journal poll, 58 percent of Americans expressed worry the economy will reopen too soon, and only 32 percent are concerned it will not be reopened fast enough. Notably, “Only 36 percent of respondents in the poll say they generally trust what Trump has said when it comes to the coronavirus, while 52 percent say they don’t trust him.” Americans meanwhile give their own governors a 66 percent approval rating. Only 34 percent think the federal government has done enough on testing or on making other medical supplies available.
Fortunately, the bill negotiated by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (the only people in the federal government who appear capable of hammering out essential legislation) is slated to include some $30 billion for testing precisely because states cannot do this on their own. Appearing on CNN, Schumer explained:
We proposed three basic things: Money to go into both manufacturing and supply chains, to bolster them quickly. We’ve proposed that we make free testing far more widespread. If people avoid testing because they can’t afford it, that’s not good for the country. And third, we propose contact tracing. What we need here is the $30 billion and we need the focus from the president. The governors of our two states who are most impacted say they need federal help, they can’t do the testing on their own.You talk to the business community, when Republican and Democratic senators were on with the president a few days ago, the number one call was for more testing and more federal involvement in the testing. . . . One of the best experts says we only have about a third of the tests we need.
Unfortunately, until the federal government mobilizes under the Defense Production Act, states will continue to scramble and bid up the price of testing materials, just as they did for ventilators.
In sum, Trump, Pence and their sycophants in right-wing media are not nearly as successful in bamboozling the public as many might fear. (Mainstream media might stop overhyping Trump’s success in rallying support with his daily press harangues and Twitter; Americans have seen right through him.) Americans know that if we reopen the economy abruptly and without widespread testing we risk many more deaths, and they know the feds must do more. Trump and Pence saying the opposite simply shows that they are lying, incompetent or both.
