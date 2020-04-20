We proposed three basic things: Money to go into both manufacturing and supply chains, to bolster them quickly. We’ve proposed that we make free testing far more widespread. If people avoid testing because they can’t afford it, that’s not good for the country. And third, we propose contact tracing. What we need here is the $30 billion and we need the focus from the president. The governors of our two states who are most impacted say they need federal help, they can’t do the testing on their own.

You talk to the business community, when Republican and Democratic senators were on with the president a few days ago, the number one call was for more testing and more federal involvement in the testing. . . . One of the best experts says we only have about a third of the tests we need.