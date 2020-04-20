But what if these divisions aren’t actually that deep? What if support for maintaining social distancing is reasonably strong even among groups Trump surely believes will rally to his side on this question?

I’ve got numbers from a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll that underscore this possibility.

It turns out even a plurality of rural voters and a majority of working-class white voters are more worried about ending social distancing restrictions too soon than they are about waiting too long.

Overall, the NBC poll finds that nearly 60 percent of Americans worry more that the United States will move too quickly in loosening restrictions, and that this could cause more deaths, while only 32 percent worry more that we’ll delay too long, producing an even worse economic disaster and more lost jobs.

The good folks at NBC News sent me a breakdown of these findings. Here are the key numbers based on geography:

Among rural voters, 49 percent worry more about lifting restrictions too quickly, vs. 39 percent who worry more about waiting too long.

Among suburban voters, those numbers are 58 percent vs. 32 percent.

Among urban voters, those numbers are 64 percent vs. 29 percent.

And based on education:

Among whites without a college degree, 51 percent worry more about reopening too quickly, while 33 percent worry about waiting too long.

Among whites with college degrees, those numbers are 62 percent vs. 31 percent.

So, yes, there are some differences along geographic and educational lines, but they’re not that pronounced.

To appreciate the larger political context here, see this piece from Ron Brownstein in the Atlantic. He asked an economist to break down how the coronavirus is impacting four categories of counties: those in large metropolitan areas of at least 1 million people; those in metro areas of 250,000 to 1 million; those including small metro areas with fewer than 250,000; and those in non-metro (i.e., rural) areas.

The result was that the experience of the coronavirus is vastly different depending on geography, with the two larger metro categories enduring far more coronavirus cases per capita than the two smaller categories.

This pattern held almost everywhere, including in crucial swing states such as Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. (For the specifics, see Brownstein’s piece.)

That’s not surprising. But as Brownstein notes, this means questions over how quickly to reopen the economy could further divide the country along fault lines that Trump has already deepened. Urban and suburban voters could tilt even more heavily against Trump, Brownstein suggests, while Trump’s efforts to exploit unhappiness with restrictions could drive up his support among rural and exurban voters.

There is little doubt Trump is trying to deepen these tensions, in the belief that this helps him with the last two groups.

But this new NBC News polling raises at least the possibility that there’s actually more unity across these lines on these questions than it might appear. Yes, larger percentages of suburban, urban and college-educated white voters worry more about reopening the country too quickly, which means these differences are real.

But, given that even rural and working-class white voters also tilt against reopening too quickly, this suggests that Trump’s appeals — in which he’s egging on fringe protesters and fomenting insurrection against Democratic voters — may be aimed at truly shriveling minorities.

Indeed, the NBC News poll finds that party may be the true divider here. While a plurality of 48 percent of Republicans are more concerned about getting the economy reopened, 57 percent of independents tilt the other way, worrying more about lifting restrictions too quickly along with the rest of the public — suggesting Republicans are isolated on this question.

The possibility that Trump is speaking to dwindling minorities here is borne out in other polling.

A poll commissioned by the Detroit Regional Chamber found that 57 percent of Michigan residents approve of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of coronavirus, opposed to 37 percent who disapprove. Despite Trump regularly attacking Whitmer and encouraging protests there, Michigan residents approve of the president’s performance by a far worse 44 percent to 50 percent.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that private GOP polling shows Trump losing ground in Michigan (where one internal had Trump down by double digits) and other swing states amid the coronavirus’s spread. The Associated Press also reported on similar conclusions among Trump campaign staffers.

This country faces some extremely wrenching questions ahead about how to reopen the country, and Trump seems to believe he can use these as an occasion to further tear the country apart, to his ostensible benefit.

But, while there are differences along the fault lines Trump has long delighted in deepening, on social distancing they may not be all that deep. And that could mean he won’t be able to do as much civic damage as he seems to hope.

