Dear Gene,

“What are bodies?” Lucy Petyt tells Thomas Cromwell when she visits him this week. “He can take our goods, but God will prosper us. He can close the booksellers, but still there will be books. They have their old bones, their glass saints in windows, their candles and shrines, but God has given us the printing press.” And thank goodness for that, particularly in this time of solemn isolation, right?

AD

AD

One of the things I love about these chapters is the contrast between the austerity of the religious vision it’s increasingly clear Cromwell embraces and his continuing attachment to the memory of Cardinal Wolsey. William Tyndale, whose supporters are in and out of Cromwell’s house, preaches that “Saints are not your friends and they will not protect you. They cannot help you to salvation. You cannot engage them to your service with prayers and candles, as you might hire a man for the harvest. Christ’s sacrifice was done on Calvary; it is not done in the mass. Priests cannot help you to Heaven; you need no priest to stand between you and your God. No merits of yours can save you: only the merits of the living Christ.” And yet, when Henry calls for Cromwell to interpret a bad dream, Cromwell senses that “There is a dry scent in the room, a cinnamon warmth, that makes him think that the cardinal must be in the shadows, holding the pithed orange, packed with spices, that he always carried when he was among a press of people.”

So many of us live in these sorts of in-between spaces, pursuing our convictions even as the hint of something in the air tempts us into a different direction. I sometimes think it’s in our contradictions that we’re seen most clearly, not least because our contradictions are part of our most private selves. In Cromwell’s case, it’s his goodness and convictions that are hard for others to see: “I am sincere,” he tells Dr. Cranmer after their visit with the king. “I cannot help it if God has given me a sinner’s aspect. He must mean something by it.” Do you believe his protestations? Or is Cromwell’s faith still a mystery to you?

Take care,

AD

AD

Alyssa

Dear Alyssa,

I’m less mystified by Cromwell’s faith now — it’s clear which way his heart leans — but that’s quite an in-between space he’s navigating. As the chapters unfold, I gain more confidence in his skill at walking that line between orthodox Catholicism and heretical Protestantism, and also in his ability to help bend Henry and England in the direction he evidently prefers.

These chapters show us Cromwell’s daredevil skill at navigation. Mantel writes: “He looks down at them and arranges his face. Erasmus says that you must do this every morning before you leave your house: “put on a mask, as it were.” She goes on to write, “From the day he was sworn into the king’s council, he has had his face arranged.” But clearly this is no new habit for Cromwell. He knows when to come off as meek, when to be bold, when to fade into the scenery, when to take a risky step forward. His improvised interpretation of Henry’s dream could have gone either way; it might have sent the king into a rage. Instead, it comforted him — and cemented Cromwell’s relationship with him. It was the right face to present at the right moment.

AD

AD

As Cromwell grows in stature and power, he also grows as a father figure to his growing household. The domestic scenes, when he is being a mentor or matchmaker, are touching. He seems determined to create the kind of loving hearth and home he never had as a child in Putney. Perhaps he sees this as his most important legacy.

Best,

Gene

Hi Gene,

It all comes back to Putney, doesn’t it? Cromwell is a very different father to his children, biological and chosen, than Walter was to him. But at the same time, Walter’s violence, the unpredictability of Cromwell’s home environment and the wider world Thomas ventured into far too young all taught him Erasmus’ lesson before Erasmus himself could. You can arrange your face for noble reasons. And you can arrange it because as a frightened child, it’s what you need to do to survive.

AD

AD

This is where I wonder if Cromwell is sowing the seeds of what could be long-term danger for him. When he becomes a counselor, Thomas More suggests that Cromwell ought to tell the king what he should do, as opposed to simply what he can do. But part of what it takes to survive in Henry’s service is the ability to appease him: Charles Brandon is exiled when he speaks his mind about Anne, and the Cardinal falls when he can’t undo Henry’s marriage.

Right now, Cromwell appears able to give Henry what he wants. He interprets the king’s dream in a way that bolsters Henry’s confidence, not only by telling him that he hasn’t betrayed his brother, but by giving Henry the sense that he knows how to choose advisers well. But what happens if a time comes when Cromwell can’t satisfy his king? Even at this moment of ascent, I’m worried for him.

All best,

AD

AD

Alyssa

Dear Alyssa,

I have the sense that we should worry not just about Cromwell but also those who have crossed him, especially those who were gratuitously cruel to his friend and patron Wolsey. He clearly has Harry Percy, who carried out Wolsey’s humiliating and ultimately fatal arrest, in his sights. Cromwell is a complicated man, with complicated motives. I wonder the extent to which revenge is one of them.

I’ve been meaning to say just a few words about Mantel’s writing style. I love it. She does one thing that slowed me down at first — she refers to Cromwell as “he” even in places where the pronoun could plausibly refer to someone else. It took me a couple of chapters to get used to that, but now I just assume Cromwell is the default “he” unless it’s clear she’s referring to someone else.

AD

AD

Mantel’s writing is muscular, never precious. Her sentences tend to be short and to the point (and you, as my editor, know how much I hate rambling, overlong sentences that sag under the weight of dependent clauses). Her cadences are strong and often almost seem to be in iambic meter. And she is masterful at varying the pace of her narrative, sometimes zeroing in to spend pages on a single moment or encounter, sometimes soaring to 30,000 feet and taking us through a whole season in just a few words. I’ve always believed the hardest thing for a writer to do is to make it look easy. In the LeBron James sense of the word, Hilary Mantel is a beast.

Best,

Gene

AD

Read more: