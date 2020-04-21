A new Pew Research poll finds that “most Americans believe the economic problems arising from the coronavirus outbreak will persist for months to come. A majority (71%) says the economic problems resulting from the outbreak will last for at least 6 months, including 39% who say they will last a year or more. Just 29% expect these problems to last 6 months or less.” Perhaps as a result of their correct assessment of the severity and duration of the pandemic, more than three-quarters support the stimulus plans that have already passed and “77% of the public thinks it will be necessary for the president and Congress to pass another bill to provide more economic assistance for the country.” That includes 66 percent of Republicans. We are all Keynesians now.

Americans understand how serious the health situation and, unlike Trump, do not think we can snap our fingers and get everything back to normal. We see widespread sobriety about the pandemic/recession in the latest Post-University of Maryland poll. “Most Americans expect no immediate easing of the health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, despite calls by President Trump and others to begin reopening the economy quickly. A majority say it could be June or later before it will be safe for larger gatherings to take place again,.” As in other polling, the public gives a hearty thumbs up to governors’ performance (72 percent approve, 26 percent disapprove) and negative marks to Trump’s (44 percent approve, 54 percent disapprove).

Because Americans’ take on the health risks is so much more realistic than Trump’s, they are naturally resigned to a long shutdown period (“just 10 percent predict gatherings [of 10 or more people] would be safe by the end of April or earlier, while another 21 percent expect them to be safe by the end of May. More than twice as many — 65 percent — say it may take until June or later for people to safely gather in groups of 10 or more”).

Trump’s numbers might improve if he stopped his non-credible happy talk, didn’t falsely predict everything would get normal “very soon” and started helping governors solve the testing puzzle (how to test, track and isolate potentially millions of people). Hey, what he has been trying — blame-shifting, lying, denial — has not worked out for him so far. He might as well try showing Americans that he is as sober-minded as they are.

