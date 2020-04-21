I am an oil tycoon, you see! But you are rich in something that I am not: not having oil. Your tank not full of gasoline is worth untold fortune. I, an oilman, will pay you for it, if you will only fill it with my oil. Yes, in shiny new silver dollars that will ring in your palm! It will be the making of you, my boy!

You may not be aware of oil — yes, like whale oil, but it comes not from the leviathan of the seas but from the very bosom of the Earth! — but it has many uses. You might, for instance, use it to rub all over a pelican and make that pelican ill. You might keep any Tin Men in your lives from being frozen rusty and motionless. You may overturn a tanker of it into the sea and devastate a whole habitat if you, perchance, hate sea coral!

It’s kind of an antique, when you think about it! It might very well have been a dinosaur! Really, it belongs in a museum, and I would keep it if I could. Think of it as a dinosaur in a big container which you can have in your living room, to delight your acquaintances when they glimpse it in photographs. “It’s probably a brontosaurus!” you can say, to fan their jealousy. I can even put a sticker on the side of the tank, to that very effect.

You could not cook with it, but that is good; you do not look, my boy, as though you would excel at cooking, and this will be a weight off your mind. I think you might be able to kill lice with it, but I am not 100 percent sure on that. If that is a decisive factor for you, I will look it up and get back to you! I am sure we can make a deal.

Ideally, though, you would use it as a form of power! It is like solar power, but much worse for the environment. If you burn lots of it at once — you are welcome to! I won’t be upset, as people selling things usually are, if the second you purchase it you set it on fire — you can even alter the Earth’s climate! Yes, set it all aflame and cackle aloud to yourself in the flames, “WE ARE THE TRUE GODS, AND THE EARTH BOWS.”

So, young man, do we have a deal, my boy? I am not accustomed to having to explain to people the appeal of this oil, but it is like a kind of black gold, and, as stated, I think you might be able to kill lice with it, although it looks as though medically you should not! Do we have a deal? My net worth has plummeted like a drill bit carving the rich shale, but with your help, it can come gushing upward once more.

Here is a silver dollar! It will be the making of you. You must take this oil.

