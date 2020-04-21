* Erica Werner and Seung Min Kim report that we seem to have a Phase 4:

The White House and congressional leaders reached agreement Tuesday on a $484 billion deal to replenish a small business loan program that’s been overrun by demand and also boost spending for hospitals and coronavirus testing.
The Senate was expected to approve the measure later Tuesday afternoon. [...]
The $484 billion legislation would increase funding for the Paycheck Protection Program by $310 billion, boost a separate small business emergency grant and loan program by $60 billion, and direct $75 billion to hospitals and $25 billion to a new coronavirus testing program.

So things like testing and help for hospitals turned out to be Democratic demands that Republicans only reluctantly agreed to, while other things that ought to be non-partisan, like help for state governments, fell by the wayside because Republicans wouldn’t allow them and Democrats didn’t push hard enough to get them included.

Senior White House and Trump administration officials are planning to launch a sweeping effort in the coming days to repeal or suspend federal regulations affecting businesses, with the expected executive action seen by advisers as a way to boost an economy facing its worst shock in generations, two people familiar with the internal planning said.
The White House-driven initiative is expected to center on suspending federal regulations for small businesses and expanding an existing administration program that requires agencies to revoke two regulations for every new one they issue, the two people said.
While the plan remains in flux, changes could affect environmental policy, labor policy, workplace safety and health care, among other areas.

Because what we really need to boost the recovery is more pollution and less workplace safety.