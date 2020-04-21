* Jeff Stein and Robert Costa report that the Trump administration is not letting a good crisis go to waste:
Senior White House and Trump administration officials are planning to launch a sweeping effort in the coming days to repeal or suspend federal regulations affecting businesses, with the expected executive action seen by advisers as a way to boost an economy facing its worst shock in generations, two people familiar with the internal planning said.The White House-driven initiative is expected to center on suspending federal regulations for small businesses and expanding an existing administration program that requires agencies to revoke two regulations for every new one they issue, the two people said.While the plan remains in flux, changes could affect environmental policy, labor policy, workplace safety and health care, among other areas.
Because what we really need to boost the recovery is more pollution and less workplace safety.
* Nick Miroff, Josh Dawsey, and Teo Armus report that in the well-organized policymaking process we’ve gotten so used to, the administration is suddenly scrambling to figure out what the hell to do about the shutdown of immigration that Trump announced last night in a tweet.
* Dino Grandoni and Juliet Eilperin have the story of the Indiana coal company that hired former Trump EPA administrator Scott Pruitt as a lobbyist and got $10 million from the small business rescue fund.
* Reese Dunklin, Justin Pritachard, Justin Myers, and Krysta Fauria report that publicly traded corporations have somehow managed to get $300 million in “small business” funds.
* David Lurie explains how Attorney General Barr is risking Americans’ lives to do Trump’s dirty work.
* The Center for American Progress explains what states need to do to safeguard in-person voting even as they expand mail voting options.
* Jonathan Capehart talks to former RNC chair Michael Steele about the damage Trump is doing to the country.
* Eric Cortellessa has an illuminating interview with Richard Clarke about how Trump wasted the Strategic National Stockpile.
* Amanda Marcotte says we shouldn’t fall for the false choice of helping the economy versus saving lives.