This rationale allows Trump to maintain a ban for a long time. Economic forecasts developed since the novel coronavirus’s onset show unemployment at 8 percent or more by the end of the year. That level of extended pain will justify Trump maintaining his ban well into 2021.

Former vice president Joe Biden, Trump’s presumptive Democratic opponent in the fall, is now in a difficult position on immigration. Many Democrats will surely push him to oppose Trump’s order, but if he does, he will have to explain how he plans to protect American jobs in the face of record-high joblessness. Any attempt to thread the needle could easily come off as weak, making Biden look indecisive just as he is making decisive, experienced leadership a hallmark of his messaging. Biden simply has no risk-free response to the ban.

Trump’s order foreshadows a fall campaign that he will seek to make a referendum on American nationalism. Biden has always supported the multilateral, open global order that arguably helped spread the coronavirus. Trump has defined himself as a critic, if not a foe, of that order, and hence stands on strong ground as he will likely argue that the crisis validates his critiques. This gives Trump his best chance to reframe the 2020 campaign from one that’s a referendum on him to one on preserving U.S. sovereignty in the face of ever-expanding multilateralism.

Trump could win such a battle. Remember that Trump needs to win only the electoral college to be reelected. That means the battleground states of the upper Midwest become even more important in this scenario as they are dominated by the non-college-educated voters who are likely to strongly favor a pro-jobs agenda. If Trump can mobilize those voters with this theme and win Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin again, Biden would need to win Texas or at least two other states in the Southwest and Southeast to prevail. That would be a tall order, given those states’ Republican tilts.

A Trump reelection on these terms, in turn, could make a comprehensive immigration deal likelier in 2021. Democrats would be looking at a ban of indefinite length, likely accompanied by a strict policy of returning any undocumented migrant home when caught at the U.S. border. With industries begging for new immigrant labor and pro-migrant lobbies up in arms about Trump’s border policy, Democrats would have strong incentives to seek a deal. Trump has always wanted to be seen as the person who can solve long-standing problems, so he may be open to such an overture. Any such deal would likely have to be more amenable to immigration restrictionist views than a deal that would have been struck two years ago. But that would be the price Democrats have to pay if they lost an election fought explicitly on the issue of American nationalism and immigration.

There’s obviously a lot of “ifs” in the foregoing analysis. But such a strategy could give Trump a chance to reboot a campaign whose previous intent to run on the strong economy now lies in ruins.

Trump often lacks the rhetorical and managerial skills that typify great presidents. His political instincts though, however divisive they are, are among the best of any leader in the past two generations. His new proposed order would give him a chance to recast the fall race in his favor. Don’t bet against him.

