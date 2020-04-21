The decision is so inane that all but Fox News hosts (disclosure: I am an MSNBC contributor) and the sort of cultists who march in the streets to protest lifesaving social-distancing orders understand it as a pathetic attempt to distract from Trump’s monumental failure in containing the coronavirus and the political fallout from the disease. It certainly confirms several trends we have been following.

First, the protests incited by fringe groups and egged on by Trump have fooled no one. After initial hype, the mainstream media has begun to emphasize that these are itty-bitty affairs and that the governors’ policies they protest are overwhelmingly popular. So, time for a new distraction, namely immigration.

Second, Trump’s effort to goad governors into reopening some venues has had limited impact and done nothing to boost Trump’s approval ratings. Some irresponsible Trump sycophants such as Republican Govs. Brian Kemp of Georgia, Ron DeSantis of Florida, Henry McMaster of South Carolina and Bill Lee of Tennessee have announced limited measures to relax some restrictions. But it is an open question whether Georgians, for example, are going to go back to restaurants, movies, gyms or hair and nail salons. Indeed, Variety reports that “even if employees were able to return to work swiftly and without the virus, there’s also a question of liability. Theater owners are still exploring legal issues they could face, should audiences get infected with COVID-19 from going to their movie theater. It’s uncertain whether the burden would fall on the exhibitor or the state.” It is also far from clear that they could get people to work and audience members to show up to an enclosed space for such a frivolous reason.

Third, Trump apparently believes his base is motivated by racism and xenophobia. Whenever trouble hits, he returns to the subject he thinks will buck up his base: irrational and incoherent xenophobia. He tried it before the 2018 midterms when he hyped the caravans. He is trying it now, and he will likely try it during the run-up to the November elections.

Fourth, Trump is not even winning his argument with Republicans about prioritizing the economy. While less averse to opening up the economy prematurely, Republicans nevertheless care more about their own lives and their families’ than the Dow Jones industrial average. Trump can read the polls and see he is not winning as much support from Republicans as he needs for management of the coronavirus crisis. He therefore feels compelled to play right to them, even at the expense of moderates. Throughout his presidency, he has doubled down on his base, intensifying their loyalty but making it impossible to climb past 50 percent in his overall approval ratings.

Fifth, he is losing the battle to shift responsibility to the governors for testing. Republican and Democratic governors alike have pushed back strenuously at the suggestion they are on their own. House and Senate Democrats as well as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have kept up the pressure. And polling shows that voters, by a large margin, want the federal government to act. Trump is so clueless and inept that he cannot perform this huge undertaking; the alternative is distraction.

In sum, Trump’s latest immigration stunt is one of his most obvious and desperate since the coronavirus began. His tweets, news conferences, attacks on the media and Democrats and nonstop attempts to rewrite history have not worked to persuade members of the public to disregard what is in front of their eyes: the worst domestic crisis of their lifetimes, made more devastating by an incompetent narcissist.

