“I am beyond disturbed,” Van R. Johnson, mayor of Savannah, Ga., said on CNN after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that gyms, salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys in the state could reopen Friday as long as customers obeyed social distancing guidelines. Johnson called the governor’s order “reckless, premature and dangerous,” and asked businesses in his city to show “common sense” by staying closed. He said Savannah still lacked the wide-scale testing that public health experts say is necessary before shops and businesses can safely reopen.

He is hardly alone. Other Southern mayors are trying to protect their cities from rash decisions from governors — decisions that may conflict not only with advice from public health officials, including from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but also common sense.

In Atlanta, Georgia’s biggest city, Mayor Keisha Bottoms said she was “perplexed” by the governor’s decision. “I don’t see that it’s based on anything that’s logical,” she told a news conference. . . . John Tecklenburg, mayor of Charleston, S.C., told a news conference Tuesday that his city would comply with McMaster’s order. But he said he was still concerned about testing capacity.

Bottoms told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, “I am asking people to please stay home. ... There’s nothing essential about going to a bowling alley in the middle of a pandemic.”

These mayors are left pleading with residents to voluntarily comply with restrictions previously put in place. But if a business owner following the direction of the state’s irresponsible governor opens up, workers face the choice between returning to a potentially dangerous situation or getting fired. Mayors can urge residents to stay home and businesses to keep shuttered, but there will be some that follow the governors’ lead.

Mayors might consider a few other options. First, they should inform residents of their rights under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The OSHA website explains, “The General Duty Clause, Section 5(a)(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) Act of 1970, 29 USC 654(a)(1), which requires employers to furnish to each worker ‘employment and a place of employment, which are free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm.’” If they believe their workplace is unsafe, they can file complaints with OSHA field offices.

In its interim implementation plan, OSHA vows to “investigate complaints, referrals, and employer-reported fatalities and hospitalizations to identify potentially hazardous occupational exposures and to ensure that employers take prompt actions to mitigate hazards and protect employees.” OSHA has already received complaints about lack of personal protective equipment and “complaints expressing concern about a lack of training on appropriate standards and about possible COVID-19 illnesses in the workplace.”

Just because the governor of Georgia says nail salons can open does not mean that the salon’s operators can claim that it is safe to be in close proximity to customers absent widespread testing. (It’s hard to give a manicure while maintaining a six-foot social distancing separation.) Indeed, OSHA regulations recognize, “Medium exposure risk jobs include those with frequent and/or close contact with, i.e., within 6 feet of, people who may be (but are not known to be) infected with SARS-CoV-2. … In areas where there is ongoing community transmission, workers in this category, include, but are not limited to, those who have contact with the general public (e.g., in schools, high-population-density work environments, and some high-volume retail settings).”

Second, mayors can encourage workers to file compensation claims should they become ill. That might be small comfort after the fact to someone who gets seriously ill, but concern about liability could force employers to carefully consider the financial exposure if they open in the middle of a pandemic. State workers’ compensation departments may also want to alert businesses to this financial risk.

Third, while mayors may find themselves obligated to open parks and other recreational facilities, they can rigorously enforce social distancing rules and enforce any civil penalties. In that way, they can prevent crowds from forming and limit admittance to some public spaces.

It’s absurd that mayors have to think up clever ways to protect Americans against the foolish and dangerous moves by their governors, encouraged by President Trump. In the end, they can only hope that residents will remember who looked out for their lives and who put them at risk.