As such, Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to allow movie theaters to reopen next week seems like a balm to desperate movie lovers, or at least those unconcerned about the coronavirus. If only that were so. Kemp’s action just illustrates how long it’s going to be until going to the movies feels anything close to normal again.

To reopen, theaters have to rehire the staff they laid off. They have to fundamentally rethink ticketing practices to maintain social distancing. Like everyone else, the movies are going to have to win back public confidence before audiences return. And two of the qualities that make movie-going so congenial may also make it feel risky to return to theaters.

Even as they add plush recliners and improved concessions, modern movie theaters are hardly the cinema palaces of the past. Lots of us have memories of being transported in movie theaters in spite of the light crunch of stale popcorn underfoot and the sugary whiff of spilled soda in the recirculated air. The very laid-back nature of many movie theaters, however appealing in ordinary times, does not inspire confidence in the aftermath of a public health crisis. The idea that your laconic neighborhood ticket-taker should be responsible for sterilizing a theater in between showings or handling disputes between patrons when someone sits in a socially-distanced seat other than the one they were assigned is laughable, and not in a romantic comedy way.

And, though we may not think of it as such, going to the movies requires us to trust our fellow patrons. The great appeal of going to a theater rather than merely watching something at home is that the all-encompassing experience takes us away from ourselves and our awareness of the world around us. When we decide to spend two hours sitting in a dark room full of strangers, we are taking a chance that no one will use the lowered lights to lift a backpack or behave inappropriately.

A pandemic, especially one in which many infected people show no symptoms, upends that trust. The vast majority of us would never contemplate rifling someone else’s purse while they’re distracted by a movie. But how can we promise not to infect someone else with a disease if we’re not even sure that we have it? When the very act of sharing two hours worth of air with someone you don’t know well can be deadly, it will be difficult to convince people that it’s worth that risk to see the latest superhero extravaganza on a very big screen the weekend it’s available.

And we’ll only be making those calculations if there are movies for us to go see at all. By one estimate, there was just one movie theater in America — a drive-in theater in Ocala, Fla. — that showed new movies last weekend and reported its take at the box office.

We might get the opportunity to see “Mulan” in theaters in July. But even those rescheduled release dates may be optimistic. China reopened and then re-shuttered 600 movie theaters as part of a halting return to normalcy in late March. Studios in the United States could decide it’s not ultimately worth opening a $200 million movie on one weekend only for theater chains to close again the next, or to debut before audiences feel confident enough to venture out in public. The number of movies that have pushed back all the way to 2021 or even 2022 makes that reticence clear.

Kemp has the power to let Georgia theaters reopen. But neither he nor any other leader can restore the cultural calendar and movie-going ethos that’s been so thoroughly upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Movies aren’t the most important part of American life, just one of the most pleasurable. And a summer without superheroes and an autumn without Oscar contenders are melancholy illustrations of how long it will be until the movies feel like an escape again.