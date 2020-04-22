As to the state’s testing and tracing plan, Cuomo announced a remarkable joint effort to ramp up a massive tracing program in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — which will be headed up by former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who will help design and implement this major initiative (and who will make a personal contribution of $10 million through Johns Hopkins University, to which he contributes heavily). The army of tracers will be engaged to find those infected so they can be isolated and prevent spread of the novel coronavirus. The state may enlist droves of medical students, but the manpower requirements remain daunting. (A single person may have dozens of contacts during the period in which he or she was contagious.) Cuomo announced that $1.3 billion from the federal government will help put together the state tracing program.

Cuomo conceded that if the testing turns up millions of infected people, they will not be able to trace every contact. Instead, they will do as much as they can and focus on covid-19 hotspots.

In discussing the necessity of testing as a precondition to reopening the economy, Cuomo implicitly slammed the reopen crowd, including a handful of Southern governors. He said bluntly, “This is no time to act stupidly.” He said people may complain and political pressure may build, but he will not make decisions about reopening based on political considerations. He reiterated several times, “I am not going to do it.” In his remarks and in answer to reporters’ questions, he made clear that New Yorkers have “a responsibility to act prudentially” with regard to their own lives and others’ lives.

Cuomo’s undertaking is, to put it mildly, impressive. He has faced a crisis unlike any other in our lifetimes and has created new entities and initiatives to address it — all in the middle of a major recession that will not be lifted until the virus is conquered. New York has been hardest hit by the pandemic, but it also has arguably the most proactive governor and professional public sector. Starting with the existing architecture of state government now in place, Cuomo can reasonably hope to build out state government to address the crisis.

But what about states with less proactive or even counterproductive governors (who are reopening their businesses willy-nilly)? What about states that have neglected their governments for years and lack the expertise and capacity needed for an effective response? Ideally, that is why the federal government should be heavily involved in a national disaster of this magnitude. Trump, however, seeks to avoid responsibility and push it back to the states. Ironically, the ones who will suffer will be red states that have supported him. We are going to get widely disparate responses and results from state to state.

There is a price to be paid for hostility toward government and for neglecting the state workforce. Perhaps Americans will understand that antagonism toward government, data and science puts their lives at risk.

