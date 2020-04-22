Sonya Ravindranath Waddell, a vice president and economist who heads up the Richmond Fed’s regional economics group, said in an email that the more than 28,000 jobs Virginians lost in March were “the largest one-month drop in absolute terms since [they began measuring the data in] 1939 and the largest percentage drop since January 2009.”

Waddell said about half of the March drop was from the “leisure and hospitality sector,” bolstering the dire picture from the National Restaurant Association.

But again, that was just part of the bigger, bleaker, picture.

“Well over 400,000 people have filed for unemployment in Virginia in the last 4 weeks,” Waddell said. “For some context, we had a little over 117,000 unemployed in February.”

“From those employment numbers,” she said, “it is clear that the shutdowns/stay-at-home orders have affected Virginia businesses.”

Unsurprisingly, business confidence has dropped. But Waddell said despite the gloom, “only a small percentage of the firms that we talk to are currently worried about solvency.”

Businesses’ bigger worries are “about cash flow or customer demand,” Waddell said, adding “they report that they are not on the brink of permanently closing yet.”

Given all this, Virginia’s economy is going to take a hit. But Waddell says we’ll have to wait several weeks before we know just how deep the damage has been.

“First quarter Virginia GDP will not be released until July 7,” Waddell said, “and even that, as we know, will not tell a big part of the story — we will have to wait for second quarter GDP for that.”

This data is important because it helps the Northam administration create the revenue projections upon which the state budget rests.

And we all know the projections used to create the $135 billion budget passed in March are little more than fiction.

The Northam administration has tapped the brakes on new spending. It will have to do much more in special session — probably after the second-quarter state gross domestic product numbers are published.

The Richmond Feds’s Joseph Mengedoth, an associate regional economist who analyzes state and local budgets, said in an email that rising unemployment, business closures and lower tax receipts all mean big hits to the state budget.

But the blow could be worse for localities, many of which, Mengedoth said, “levy additional sales and meals taxes on top of the state rate to fund their budgets — schools, in particular.”

What might Virginia’s employment market look like in the months ahead? Waddell said that was a difficult question to answer.

“This is a health crisis, so presumably, the productive capacity of the economy was not affected and when this started,” she said.

Pre-lockdowns, “we were at a record tight labor market in the U.S. and in Virginia,” Waddell said.

But she added, “the longer this goes on, the more likely we will affect productive capacity — firms could shutter and the long-term unemployed are much less likely to be re-employed than the short-term unemployed.”

As for when Virginia’s economy might get back to something resembling normal, Waddell said that’s hard to predict. But she believes “economic activity will not resume completely normally for a while.”

“That matters,” she said, “for long-term employment trends,” because even if Virginia snaps back to its pre-shutdown level of activity, getting those lost jobs back won’t be easy.

“From July 2007 to February 2010,” Waddell said, “the Virginia unemployment rate rose from 3.0 to 7.5 and it took until 2018 to get back to 3.0 percent.”

The strong desire of Virginians to return to normal is understandable. But returning to the way things were before the coronavirus pandemic may take years. If they comes back at all.

