Moreover, as Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the Senate floor, “One of the last provisions secured in these negotiations at midnight last night was a requirement that the administration report on a national strategic testing plan — on how it plans to increase domestic testing capacity, testing supplies and the disparities in all communities.” He added: “Thus far, unfortunately, the administration has refused to accept responsibility for the sorry state of testing in our country. Under this agreement, the Trump administration will now at last be required to report on what its national testing plan actually looks like.” He continued, “Congress has provided the start-up funds for a national testing program. It is now up to the administration to prepare a national testing strategy, and implement those funds to proper effect before it is too late.”

That’s progress, but the administration, we know, can come up with a plan that essentially says “It’s the states’ problem!” In any event, in elevating the issue, Democrats have convinced a large majority of Americans that the federal government must help with testing, according to multiple polls.

AD

AD

Beyond testing however is tracking — including meticulously tracing all the people with whom a person tested positive has come in contact. Those individuals would need to be isolated so as to prevent further spread of the virus. To conduct tracking requires an army — hundreds, if not thousands of people in each state. Where do they come from?

We unfortunately have record-high unemployment, so with proper resources, states can hire these people as paid trackers. Alternatively, to the extent census workers hired for the decennial census are delayed in going door-to-door during the pandemic, some of these individuals might be enlisted to conduct tracking.

Yet another source of tracking manpower could come from a massive national service effort. Thankfully, Sens. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) announced a proposal Wednesday to “expand national service programs as the country works to respond and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.” The bill “would fund 750,000 national service positions over a three-year response and recovery period, in part to meet the projected need for as many as 300,000 public health workers.” From that pool of 300,000 public health workers, an army of trackers could be raised and deployed.

AD

AD

We have continuously been behind the ball in tackling the pandemic. We are now scrambling to assemble a giant testing system that should have been started months ago. As we do that, we need to also move swiftly to tackle tracking. Testing without tracking will not help us stanch the spread of the pandemic.

Read more: