That possibility is raised by a provocative new article in the New York Times, which reports that Americans have been getting text messages telling them that the Trump administration is about to lock down the country in a form of martial law:

Since that wave of panic, United States intelligence agencies have assessed that Chinese operatives helped push the messages across platforms, according to six American officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to publicly discuss intelligence matters. The amplification techniques are alarming to officials because the disinformation showed up as texts on many Americans’ cellphones, a tactic that several of the officials said they had not seen before. That has spurred agencies to look at new ways in which China, Russia and other nations are using a range of platforms to spread disinformation during the pandemic, they said.

You may recall hearing similar things during the Obama years, when conservative media figures were spinning tales of Barack Obama’s coming tyranny, whether it was the FEMA building concentration camps to house disobedient Americans, or the military training exercise code-named Jade Helm, which conservatives were convinced was the beginning of a military takeover of Texas.

Yet now the Trump administration is cast as the villain in a similar fictional tale. The fact that the president and his supporters are such enthusiastic consumers and transmitters of outlandish conspiracy theories has created the conditions for disinformation to be turned against him.

Which raises a point we haven’t thought much about. When we talk about foreign interference in the 2020 campaign, we’re usually thinking of a repeat of 2016: Another country’s government, probably Russia’s, intervening to help Trump get reelected. But what if there were foreign interference intended not to help Trump, but to hurt him?

There are too many unanswered questions about the Chinese government’s actions to know for certain exactly what they might be up to, if anything. But it’s certainly not difficult to imagine that just as Vladimir Putin saw advantage in helping Trump get elected, other governments might see advantage in helping him lose in November.

Any number of governments could decide it’s in their interest to give Trump a nudge out the door, as could non-state actors. As Russia’s efforts in 2016 showed, it doesn’t require enormous institutional resources to pull off. So while we may all be more attuned to the possibility of foreign interference than we were four years ago, the information madhouse Trump has cultivated can create opportunities for outside actors to work against him as easily as they might work on his behalf.

In other words, Trump and his allies can create a political context they believe will naturally tip the scales in their favor, but find that it doesn’t necessarily work out that way.

The recent primary election in Wisconsin offers a good example of those kind of unintended consequences.

Republicans in the state essentially tried to rig the election by refusing to delay the primary because of the coronavirus pandemic, then also refusing to loosen mail voting requirements to accommodate a flood of absentee ballot requests. They fought all the way to the Supreme Court, getting the five conservative justices to rule in their favor in a question over whether ballots that voters hadn’t even received by election day could be counted.

Nearly everyone (including me) thought that Republicans had probably guaranteed themselves a victory in a vital race for a Supreme Court seat. But it didn’t work out that way. When the votes were finally counted, it turned out that Democrats, infuriated by what Republicans were attempting to do, voted in unexpectedly large numbers, even if they had to literally risk their lives to do so in person. And while substantial research has found that mail voting usually helps neither party, in this case Democrats mounted an enormous organizing effort and prevailed in the votes cast by mail.

Election day in Wisconsin was still a chaotic mess — just as Republicans intended — but that didn’t allow them to win.

Make no mistake, it’s a betrayal of the foundations of our democracy for Trump and his party to do things like welcome foreign interference in our elections or try to make it difficult for Democratic voters to exercise their right to vote. But nothing happens in a vacuum. The system is still full of actors, foreign and domestic, with their own agency and their own agendas. And sometimes, they may even be able to use Trump’s chaos against him.