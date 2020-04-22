The favorites, I suspect, continue to be those people whom Biden saw perform on the national stage during the presidential campaign, such as Sens. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), and those with superior executive skills who could credibly tackle the covid-19 pandemic or other national emergencies. In the latter category, Biden may look to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Sen. Maggie Hassan (N.H.), the former New Hampshire governor. By and large, most political insiders do not think a vice president can “deliver” a state (the last to do so was likely LBJ from Texas in 1960), so that is not likely to be a significant consideration.

Naming the committee to search for the vice president can add legitimacy to the eventual pick and satisfy the various constituent groups in the party. Biden will certainly want to include one or more African Americans (South Carolina Rep. James E. Clyburn, perhaps?) who, in the event an African American is not selected, can vouch for the choice and assure Democrats full consideration was given to African Americans. It will be critical for Biden to include those with impeccable progressive credentials so as to continue the process of bringing former supporters of Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) into the fold.

Roughly speaking, you can look for two categories of people (not mutually exclusive) for these kinds of search committees. The first are political validators who can give input from a point of view or constituency and then build support for the pick. The second are those who have insight, expertise and experience in administrations and in vetting. In the latter category one can imagine including former senior White House advisers (e.g. Ronald Klain, Valerie Jarrett, Leon Panetta), ethics and legal gurus (e.g. former White House counsel Bob Bauer, former acting attorney general Sally Yates), those who may have firsthand knowledge of some of the leading contenders (e.g. a fellow governor and senator such as New Hampshire’s Jeanne Shaheen) and perhaps even an historian. (Biden has a close relationship with Jon Meacham, whom he recently invited to appear on his podcast.)

Biden may have a strong preference for his vice president already, but the process is critical for several reasons. First, it will highlight the difference between Trump’s chaotic, impulsive style and Biden’s professional, data-driven approach to governing. Second, it will feature the sort of people who may appear in the Cabinet of agencies spot, again highlighting the quality of people Biden will attract (as opposed to the third-rate, ethics-challenged riffraff and relatives who populate Trump’s inner circle). Third, naming the committee creates another “event,” a rash of headlines and coverage for Biden who continues to look for ways to break through the confines of quarantine. It will be Biden’s first presidential-level action, and for that reason alone, it is worthy of scrutiny.

