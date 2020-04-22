Your home is now your office. Do not treat any region of your home, no matter how remote, as though it is not the domain of your employer. Your home toilet is now a work toilet; do not think of doing anything there you would not do in the office. If you would not bring your children to the office, then find somewhere else for them to stay. The same goes for pets. One thing for sure: They should not appear on your conference calls.

Would you shower at the office? Then what are you doing, showering at home? Your computer is now your work computer. Your children are now your colleagues. Your collie is now your colleague. We must not let standards drop! We must work harder!

Whenever I feel the slightest hint of despondency, that through my bodily and mental weakness I am unable to dedicate every waking moment to the service of my employer, I put on another pair of pants. I am wearing six pairs of pants now. I can barely breathe, and one of my left toes has gone numb. But I must keep standards up!

Get out of those sweatpants! You are letting your employer down.

I always put on pants. For video calls, I put on a full tuxedo. It is important to show a minimum of respect to your interlocutor, and that is why I always don full evening dress, a top hat and a set of cuff links, before hopping on to a Zoom conference. If it is a particularly important conference call, I put on a full Prussian army uniform dating back to the time of Frederick the Great, so that my colleagues know that I value them. Respect! That is the word! For work-related socializing, I reserve my ermine robe, chain of office, and a spangled garter.

I never sleep, which I would not do at the office, and you can bet I never put on pajamas, which I would never dream of doing at my place of employment. I wear a tie at all hours of the day, except for three minutes required to change the tie each day, a time that I keep to a minimum, lest my employer seek to contact me.

I am showing respect to everyone at my place of work. When I see someone in a sweatshirt, I give them the cut direct, which is quite difficult to do over video conference. If you show up on a video conference not wearing, at minimum, a full suit of armor surmounted with a set of jaunty ostrich plumes, I wonder: Where is the decorum? Do you even know how precious it is to be an employee?

Ask yourself how people in history would have responded if told to work from home. Julius Caesar was urged to work from home, a single time, for very good reasons, and he flat refused! It is the least the rest of us can do to put on a senatorial toga fringed with purple before jumping on a conference call. That’s just respect.

Oh, are you not as productive, working from home, tending to your house and family and strained nerves, as you feel you ought to be? Well, have you considered dressing for the job you are doing? Have you tried wearing pants? Have you tried wearing another set of pants on top of the first pants? Have you tried putting a kilt on top of that? And then, lastly, a third pair of pants?

Just put on pants. Pants will fix all of this.

