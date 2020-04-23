Recently, the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia and the ACLU of the District of Columbia asked the D.C. Superior Court to release every person incarcerated in the District for certain misdemeanor offenses. The D.C. Council passed additional emergency legislation expanding early-release options for those serving sentences for felony D.C. Code violations. To be sure, the coronavirus necessitates measures to protect these inmates’ health and safety, but if we do not balance release processes with the real risks posed to survivors in domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking cases, we solve one health crisis by potentially creating another in our communities.

What often prevents inclusion of victims’ voices and perspectives is the misguided notion that rights are a zero-sum game. This fallacy leads to approaches in criminal justice reform and policy decisions that neglect the person who was harmed and perpetuates the myth of rights scarcity in the legal system.

The point is not that we should stop or slow down efforts to release inmates in the face of the coronavirus. Rather, now more than ever, we must adhere to the laws that protect victims, such as the federal Crime Victims’ Rights Act, to ensure adequate due process for survivors. This is particularly important in cases involving domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, in which there is an inherent risk for ongoing violence, intensified by our current reality. For this reason, courts, legislators and local leaders must consider case-specific release conditions that protect these survivors. Failure to do so increases the likelihood for further violence and could result in surges of policing in communities where this doesn’t always result in improved safety.

The coronavirus requires innovative solutions to our overburdened, racially and socially unjust and unbelievably costly system of incarceration. Low-income and marginalized individuals — within our communities and within prison walls — stand to benefit when we require courts, public safety sectors, detainment facilities, supervising agencies and political leaders to have nuanced conversations about approaches to violence and the injustices within. But a solution to this coronavirus crisis that does not honor and include the rights of crime victims is not grounded in the equity we are striving for — and certainly not a solution that protects the health and safety of all.

