* David A. Lieb and Cuneyt Dil report that the warning signs of a problem were there, if we had been able to see them:
An Associated Press review of more than 20 states found that before the coronavirus outbreak many had at least a modest supply of N95 masks, gowns, gloves and other medical equipment. But those were often well past their expiration dates — left over from the H1N1 influenza outbreak a decade ago.The shortage of supplies stemmed from a variety of factors — a decline in public health funding, a cost-saving dependence on having inventory on hand only for immediate use and a belief that the federal government could come to the rescue with its Strategic National Stockpile.In hindsight, the federal stockpile proved insufficient for a nationwide viral outbreak, and a worldwide competition for scarce supplies revealed the folly of counting on rapid deliveries.
Crazy idea here, but maybe when this is over we should take steps to really prepare for the next pandemic.
* A new Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics poll of young people finds Joe Biden leading President Trump by 23 points among all those under 30 and by 30 points among young likely voters. Bernie Sanders’ numbers against Trump are very similar.
* New polls from PPP find Biden leading Trump in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.
* A CBS News poll finds 70 percent of Americans saying the top priority right now is staying home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, not getting the economy back in motion.
* Jonathan Cohn has a great reminder that the controversy over stay-at-home orders is obscuring the fact that they have saved thousands of lives already.
* Ed Kilgore makes the crucial point that the spread of coronavirus into red areas could facilitate an understanding of it as a threat facing us all, which could make a common solution easier to achieve.
* Joshua A. Geltzer and Dahlia Lithwick consider the effect on the upcoming election of having a president so relentlessly lying about everything that’s happening.
* Harold Meyerson offers veep-picking lessons for Joe Biden from Abraham Lincoln.
* Lisa Lerer talks to “economist” and Trump adviser Stephen Moore, whose idea for getting the economy moving is “why don’t we just put everybody in a space outfit or something like that?”
* Annie Linskey and Felicia Sonmez report that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s older brother Don Reed has died from covid-19.
* And Andrew Kaczynski, Nathan McDermott and Em Steck report that new HHS spokesperson and longtime Trump partisan Michael Caputo made a series of racist tweets about Chinese people.