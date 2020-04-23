The House overwhelmingly passed a $484 billion spending package Thursday as the unemployment crisis deepened, a stark illustration of how policy makers continue trying to rescue an unraveling economy amid growing despair.

The legislation, approved 388-5, would restart a small-business loan program that was swamped by demand during the coronavirus pandemic and allocate more money for health-care providers and virus testing. The vote was historic, as many lawmakers wore masks on the House floor, some even speaking through face coverings as they delivered impassioned remarks...

The legislation will now go to President Trump for enactment following Senate passage earlier this week. Lawmakers from both parties are already talking about pursuing more large spending bills to try to contain the pandemic’s economic fallout, but the measure on Thursday could be the last one for at least several weeks as divisions emerge between the parties about how much more to do.