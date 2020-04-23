The House overwhelmingly passed a $484 billion spending package Thursday as the unemployment crisis deepened, a stark illustration of how policy makers continue trying to rescue an unraveling economy amid growing despair.
The legislation, approved 388-5, would restart a small-business loan program that was swamped by demand during the coronavirus pandemic and allocate more money for health-care providers and virus testing. The vote was historic, as many lawmakers wore masks on the House floor, some even speaking through face coverings as they delivered impassioned remarks...
The legislation will now go to President Trump for enactment following Senate passage earlier this week. Lawmakers from both parties are already talking about pursuing more large spending bills to try to contain the pandemic’s economic fallout, but the measure on Thursday could be the last one for at least several weeks as divisions emerge between the parties about how much more to do.

The devastation is going to be truly epic, and Republicans will keep trying to limit what’s done about it. -- gs

More than 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the Labor Department, a signal the tidal wave of job losses continues to grow during the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s the fifth straight week that job losses were measured in the millions. From March 15 to April 18, 26.5 million people have probably been laid off or furloughed. The number of jobs lost in that brief span effectively erased all jobs created after the 2008 financial crisis. Jobless figures on this scale haven’t been seen since the Great Depression.
The new weekly total comes on top of 22 million Americans who had sought benefits in previous weeks, a volume that has overwhelmed state systems for processing unemployment claims. Economists estimate the national unemployment rate sits between 15 and 20 percent, much higher than it was during the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009. The unemployment rate at the peak of the Great Depression was about 25 percent.

I remember when we used to describe the George W. Bush era with “And to top it all off, we had the worst recession in our lifetimes.”

An Associated Press review of more than 20 states found that before the coronavirus outbreak many had at least a modest supply of N95 masks, gowns, gloves and other medical equipment. But those were often well past their expiration dates — left over from the H1N1 influenza outbreak a decade ago.
The shortage of supplies stemmed from a variety of factors — a decline in public health funding, a cost-saving dependence on having inventory on hand only for immediate use and a belief that the federal government could come to the rescue with its Strategic National Stockpile.
In hindsight, the federal stockpile proved insufficient for a nationwide viral outbreak, and a worldwide competition for scarce supplies revealed the folly of counting on rapid deliveries.

Crazy idea here, but maybe when this is over we should take steps to really prepare for the next pandemic.

* A new Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics poll of young people finds Joe Biden leading President Trump by 23 points among all those under 30 and by 30 points among young likely voters. Bernie Sanders’ numbers against Trump are very similar.