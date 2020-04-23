Canadians are stunned and heartbroken. Tragedies such as these leave us wondering “Why?” and “How do we go on?” Alongside these questions, we must also ask how we can honor and respect the dead and those who have lost their loved ones.

As we investigate what happened and what went wrong, we should take a hard look at police practices, especially the use of emergency notifications while a shooter is active. According to the Chronicle Herald, “Nova Scotia’s emergency measures team was in place to send out an alert as an active shooter made his way through the province this past weekend, but the RCMP never requested it.” Instead, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) relied on Twitter to circulate news of the rampage. So far, the police force has claimed the situation was “dynamic,” “fluid” and “critical,” and that it was in the “process of preparing” an alert. The RCMP must answer for this decision and craft a clear policy about the use of the alert system. An inquiry may even be in order. In the future, as in the past, lives depend on it.

Then there is the question of gun legislation. Before the mass murders in Nova Scotia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised stricter gun control in Canada. Current measures include strict licensing, rules for firearm transportation and storage, restricted and prohibited firearms and devices, and limits on magazine capacity — but there is still room to strengthen these policies. This week, Trudeau renewed his promise but did not offer a plan for how and when that would be beyond saying it would happen “when Parliament returns.” Given the government’s focus on the covid-19 pandemic, that makes sense. But addressing violence must remain a priority and should not be set aside for some indeterminate time in the future.

Chronicle Herald reporter Andrea Gunn writes that Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has said, alongside an assault rifle ban, the federal government is also considering legislation to “tighten gun storage rules to prevent a diversion of firearms into the hands of people who would commit crimes, reduce the smuggling of firearms across the border and introduce what are sometimes referred to as red flag laws to ensure individuals who represent a significant risk to themselves and others don’t have access to firearms.” In the most recent Throne Speech, the government raised the idea of a gun buyback program. These are welcome measures, whatever we learn in the days to come of the killings and the man who perpetrated them.

The massacre appears to have been premeditated, given that the shooter dressed as a police officer. There are also reports that one of those targeted was the killer’s former partner. The RCMP is still working on the question of motivations, but this would suggest the killings were typical of a pattern linked to the pervasive cultures of toxic masculinity and misogyny that produce violence, murder and, especially, femicide. As lawyer and professor Pamela Palmater argues, “the majority of mass shootings in Canada and the United States are carried out by white men.” She adds, “We also know that most of the victims of violent crime are women. … In fact, a woman is killed every 2.5 days in Canada.”

Once more, Canadians have been reminded that violence in our culture is deeply gendered, both in terms of who dies and who kills. We must understand and treat it as such as we explore solutions. These could include creating programs that address domestic and other forms of violence, closing loopholes and shortcomings in the justice system, ensuring access to mental health services and other forms of support for all, helping to tackle myths of manhood and masculinity, and more. Policies in this space are urgent — especially because the pandemic has driven up incidents of domestic violence in Canada and elsewhere.

The deaths in Nova Scotia are first and foremost tragedies. So first and foremost, we must mourn. But they are also calls to action to introduce changes — legal, social, political, cultural, economic — to help ensure that such things are less likely to happen in the future. In that way, we may both mourn and honor those lost and those who grieve them.

