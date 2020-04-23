Not only is the economy under President Trump indisputably worse than it was under President Barack Obama, it is worse than every other president’s economy since the 1930s. And while many hope for a swift, steep recovery (a so-called V-curve), the reality may look quite different.

The recession is likely to last longer than the stay-at-home orders. As Steven Rattner, former auto-industry czar during the Obama administration, explains: “We will almost certainly be looking at long-term damage, including double digit unemployment until at least the latter part of this year.” Rattner reports that retail in-store spending has dropped by 98 percent and airline travel by 70 percent. He warns that bankruptcies will follow. (“Many retailers, from the largest malls to the smallest mom-and-pop stores, are likely to never reopen.”)

The federal government has already funneled trillions of dollars into the economy in four separate stimulus bills, but few expect these to be the last. That means “the deficit for the current fiscal year is now estimated to reach $3.8 trillion, almost four times larger than what was projected just a couple of months ago.” We will see trillion-dollar deficits for the foreseeable future. (It is unclear whether the appetite for United States debt is unlimited, especially in light of the end of China’s growth spurt.)

Congress has no choice but to spend generously while we are in a recession. In the long term, according to U.S. News & World Report, economists believe “the country’s creditworthiness and ability to provide services may be challenged as interest payments spike. Tax increases may be unavoidable, and a reduced demand for Treasury notes could send interest rates higher, impacting not only U.S. economic growth but also consumers’ ability to borrow money.” (This is one of many reasons the debt-producing tax cuts were unwise.)

As a political matter, the unemployment numbers are disastrous for Republicans who were banking on a strong economy to pull them through the election with an unpopular president at the top of the ticket. Democrats argue that Trump is still not doing enough.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, put out a statement on Thursday excoriating Trump: “Congress gave President Trump the tools to keep people on payroll in the CARES Act, but he hasn’t fully used them,” Biden argued. “Instead of standing by while the economy sheds millions of jobs each week during this pandemic, Trump should be working around the clock to keep as many people as possible attached to their jobs.” Biden explained he would be implementing “employment insurance” to encourage employers to avoid layoffs and instead reduce wages, with the federal government paying the difference to make workers whole.

The Democratic Party, as the party that believes in active government, will likely run rings around Republicans who remain wary if not downright hostile toward further government action. (Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already insisted that Congress forgo future spending.) As evident from Biden’s statement, the former vice president and his advisers can readily come up with creative policy solutions to ease economic pain. It is rare that the challenger in a presidential election can advertise himself as more sophisticated, knowledgeable and experienced than a sitting president when it comes to the inner workings of the federal government. Here, however, Biden unquestionably has the advantage.

