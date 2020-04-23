Trump first appointed a coronavirus response task force headed by Vice President Pence and featuring renowned experts on infectious diseases such as Deborah Birx and Anthony S. Fauci. At first, the president indicated he would let them run with the ball while he pursued other interests, an understandable choice since Birx and Fauci are fawned over by the media.

But Trump almost immediately recognized the public relations bonanza he was squandering and soon commandeered the daily news conferences. Almost every ensuing day, the president has provided a mix of factual updates, questionable assertions, rebuttals to criticism, praise or condemnation for other leaders, riffs on completely unrelated topics, and attacks on the media. In other words, Trump continues to be Trump.

AD

AD

Before the virus — will we soon refer to that period as the years BV? — Trump had mastered the art of the rope-line South Lawn press gaggle with a noisy helicopter nearby, the president free-associating on random topics. It was a smart ploy, allowing presidential accessibility to an unprecedented degree while maintaining control over the conversation, but it did little to expand his appeal.

But now, Trump’s daily press events are conducted in a formal setting in which he is surrounded by health-care professionals and Cabinet members. For an hour or two (or three), Trump discusses the coronavirus and his administration’s huge, beautiful, perfect, best-ever — everybody says so, don’t they? — response. But his bluster and bravado are augmented by his obvious engagement and knowledge about the virus and what the federal government is doing, even if critics rip his judgment. In short, he gets to appear presidential, at least by Trump standards.

After every news conference, most political reporters, pundits and late-night comedians lampoon the president’s performance. But that’s what they always do. Their dependable disdain for this president is a fact not lost on voters who, watching for themselves, don’t observe the tantrum-throwing meltdowns often described by commentators. What viewers see in reality is vintage Trump, combative and undaunted by fear or fact. That’s a net plus for him.

AD

AD

Trump is the recipient of other virus-related boosts, too. He has the political stage largely to himself, since presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s efforts to stay relevant look small and forced from the confines of his self-imposed isolation. Truth be told, though, the former vice president might be as fortunate as Trump in how lockdown-limited his public exposure has been, given his own shaky campaign trail performances.

Social distancing directives have suspended Trump’s raucous rallies, but contrary to conventional wisdom, that, too, is a positive development for the president. It is in those settings, surrounded by superfans demonstrating their undying love and devotion, that Trump’s worst tendencies spring forth. His circuslike celebrations of self are where Trump is most likely to blurt out an expletive, insult or outrage. Denying Trump his rallies is a no-lose situation; the base isn’t going anywhere, and he’s less likely to alienate fence sitters with the kind of spontaneous, incendiary rhetoric that ends up on 24-hour loops.

But all that is only preamble. Whether the coronavirus pandemic is Trump’s salvation or ruin will be decided in the coming weeks, as governors begin opening their states. When restrictions are eased, the spread of the virus will naturally increase, as will the criticisms. Trump’s news conferences will turn into a grilling about the uptick in cases and deaths. His first Trumpian inclination will be to respond with defensiveness and finger-pointing.

AD

AD

The path to reopening will be challenging. It presents myriad problems to be solved. But it’s also an enormous leadership opportunity. Can we identify common-sense social distancing measures not in conflict with a functioning economy? How can new hot spots be contained? How can testing, treatments and protective gear best be utilized to save lives? It is virtually certain that the American people, with their unmatched creative resources, will find the right answers to these questions if given the chance.

Preferably, while acknowledging that every death is tragic, the president will inspire the nation by reviving once-common beliefs that in America, constraints are intended for government, not people, the dignity of work is valued over Washington charity, and sacrifice and risk for freedom’s sake are preferable to living in fear and isolation.

Reminding Americans of the importance of those principles is a daunting task, as evidenced by polls showing support for government-ordered lockdowns, and Trump may not be up to the challenge. But it is entirely fitting that Trump’s fate hinges on his ability to make America great again in ways quite different than he originally intended, while persuading Americans far beyond his base to join him in the fight.

AD

AD