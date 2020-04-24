How do you not fund police and fire and teachers and schools in the midst of this crisis? Yes, airlines are important. Yes, small businesses are important. So are police and fire and health-care workers, who are the front line workers. And when you don’t fund the state, then the state can’t fund those services.It makes no sense to me. Also, it makes no sense that the entire nation is dependent on what the governors do to reopen. We’ve established that. It’s up to this governor, it’s up to this governor, it’s up to this governor, but then you’re not going to fund the state government? You think I’m going to do it alone? How do you think this is going to work? And then to suggest we’re concerned about the economy, states should declare bankruptcy? That’s how you’re going to bring this national economy back? By states declaring bankruptcy? You want to see that market fall through the cellar?
Cuomo drilled into McConnell’s assertion this would be a “blue-state bailout,” since the hardest hit states are those with dense, urban (and, therefore, Democratic) areas. “How ugly a thought. I mean, just think of what he’s saying,” Cuomo stated. “People died. 15,000 people died in New York, but they were predominantly Democrats. So why should we help them? . . . It’s just not who we are as a people. If there was ever a time for humanity and decency, now is the time.”
He added, that “There is no red and blue. There should have never been a red and blue when it comes to any important issue, but certainly not now. And that’s not what this country is all about.”
Cuomo, obviously outraged by the majority leader’s comments, later came back to the issue of bailouts. Cuomo, referring to McConnell as the “grim reaper,” pointed out that “New York state puts much more money into the federal pot than it takes out. Okay? At the end of the year, we put into that federal pot $116 billion more than we take out. Okay? His state, the state of Kentucky, takes out $148 billion more than they put in. Okay?” Cuomo concluded, “Senator McConnell, who’s getting bailed out here? It’s your state that is living on the money that we generate. Your state is getting bailed out. Not my state.”
Cuomo’s comments touch on not just the general hypocrisy of red-state members of Congress (who want the feds to make up for their underfunded state governments), but on the implication of rotten decision-making by some Republican governors (not all; and thank goodness for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan) to delay stay-at-home orders or avoid them all together (e.g., North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas) and then to attempt to push businesses into reopening without a testing program and when hospital admissions and covid-19 cases are still unacceptably high (e.g., Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee).
Following McConnell’s logic, should Americans refuse to bail out red states for asinine political decisions that are likely to increase health-care costs and deaths in these Republican states? No, because our fellow Americans who are victims of stupid political decisions should not be penalized.
This is, however, a good time to call red-state voters’ attention to the quality of the leaders they have elected. Are they making you more likely to become sick? Are they acting rationally after considering expert advice? Perhaps voters in previously red states will, going forward, decide not to elect ideological know-nothings and science deniers at either the state or federal level. We can only hope this tragedy causes them to reflect seriously on the need for competent, data-driven government. Lives literally depend upon it.
