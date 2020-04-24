How do you not fund police and fire and teachers and schools in the midst of this crisis? Yes, airlines are important. Yes, small businesses are important. So are police and fire and health-care workers, who are the front line workers. And when you don’t fund the state, then the state can’t fund those services.

It makes no sense to me. Also, it makes no sense that the entire nation is dependent on what the governors do to reopen. We’ve established that. It’s up to this governor, it’s up to this governor, it’s up to this governor, but then you’re not going to fund the state government? You think I’m going to do it alone? How do you think this is going to work? And then to suggest we’re concerned about the economy, states should declare bankruptcy? That’s how you’re going to bring this national economy back? By states declaring bankruptcy? You want to see that market fall through the cellar?