* Marc Caputo, Meredith McGraw, and Anita Kumar report that President Trump owes tens of millions of dollars to the Bank of China, which he somehow never mentions.
* Dan Diamond reports that the Trump administration is moving to scrap rules protecting LGBTQ health care patients from discrimination.
* Joshua Green notes that while people who disliked both Trump and Hillary Clinton swung toward him in 2016, polls are showing that people who dislike both him and Joe Biden are leaning Democratic this year.
* Cameron Joseph reports that southern governors looking to lift lockdown orders are also trying to keep the working poor from accessing health coverage.
* Kylie Atwood reports on the wave of organizations pleading with the Trump administration to change its mind and fund the World Health Organization.
* Amber Phillips examines the Senate outlook for November.
* Asawin Suebsaeng, William Bredderman, and Sam Stein report that the Trump team is terrified that he’s cratering with suburban women, and that could make it impossible for him to win in November.
* And Alex Walker reports that across the country, conservative radio hosts have been promoting protests against stay-at-home orders.