During Thursday’s coronavirus response briefing, Bill Bryan, a science official from the Department of Homeland Security, discussed research being done on how ultraviolet light and different chemicals affect the virus on surfaces. Trump then made this shocking leap:

So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light — and I think you said that that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it. And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way, and I think you said you’re going to test that too. It sounds interesting. . . . And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.

On social media, people shared video of Deborah Birx, the coordinator of Trump’s coronavirus task force, sitting stone-faced as she listened to the president suggest injecting people with disinfectant.

When the corporation that makes Lysol feels it necessary to issue an urgent warning that “Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body,” you’d be forgiven for wondering whether the world had gone mad.

It’s been difficult not to sympathize with Birx or Anthony Fauci as they struggle to manage this pandemic while the president they report to is such a spectacular nincompoop. But the problem we face isn’t just that those public servants (and ones like Bryan, a less visible but still important layer of officials working on the pandemic) are put in uncomfortable positions in front of the cameras.

It’s that Trump’s mismanagement is robbing them of the time and attention they need to actually keep Americans from dying.

Let’s consider just this basic fact: Because Trump is so enamored of these briefings, people such as Fauci and Birx have to devote as much as two hours every day to coming to the White House briefing room to stand behind him while he rants at reporters for not praising him enough.

Then, instead of giving the public accurate and useful information, they’re forced to perform a kind of dance around the truth, in which they try to correct what Trump says without putting it in a way that will anger him or make him look foolish.

Or consider Trump’s about-face on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to allow certain businesses to reopen. Trump had been promoting protests against other governors for their stay-at-home orders, and Kemp surely thought he was doing what the president wanted. When Trump said on Wednesday that Kemp was acting too hastily, it was the result of feverish lobbying not only from the public-health experts on the task force but other officials, as well.

In other words, a whole lot of people had to devote time and energy to convincing the president not to endorse a foolhardy step by Kemp that will almost certainly cost American lives. This is what the people who are supposed to be managing the pandemic are being forced to do, day in and day out.

Is there any part of this crisis that Trump is not mishandling? In fact, he doesn’t appear to be handling it at all.

In some cases, whether a state or a hospital gets the equipment it needs is a function not of a rational, well-coordinated effort distributing resources, but whether somebody knows a guy who knows Jared Kushner. Perhaps most appallingly, we still have no national strategy to increase testing for the virus, which is the single most important factor in controlling its spread and allowing people to resume normal activities.

Let’s actually contemplate seriously what it means when Trump muses on whether we should all start getting Lysol injections. He isn’t just some drunk in a bar saying that. He gets briefings from doctors and public-health experts every day. Yet the information they try so hard to drum into his head is obviously not reaching its target.

It’s obvious that Trump is still desperate to find a quick and easy cure for covid-19. He spent weeks hyping hydroxychloroquine like he was on an infomercial hawking “male enhancement” pills, but when that turned out not to be a miracle cure, he had to cast about for a substitute. The alternative — that there is no miracle cure, and he’ll have to do the hard and long work of managing the pandemic — is just too much for him.

So what are we left with? A president who cares only about his nightly TV appearances and spends much of the rest of his day watching Fox News, which traps him in a feedback loop of idiocy. A staff around him that spends much of its time trying to anticipate and clean up after his unpredictable and dangerous whims. A government left without any coherent strategy for managing the pandemic.

And 50,000 Americans dead — and counting.

