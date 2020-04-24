I start with Whitmer, who, after instituting one of the strictest stay-at-home orders in the nation, is getting ready to review those orders. But she says that there remains a need for a national strategy for testing and for personal protective equipment for health care workers. And I ask her why, after all the attacks from President Trump, she is polling better than him in a brand new Fox News poll.
Then I turn to Lightfoot, who has made ending racial health disparities in her city a priority as part of an overall plan to end poverty in Chicago in a generation. What the global coronavirus pandemic and its disproportionate impact on African Americans has done is make the case for more focused attention for her. But the mayor still must contend with two vexing problems. There is the myth that blacks are immune to coronavirus. And gun violence is increasing in Chicago as the wheels of criminal justice grind to a virtual halt.
