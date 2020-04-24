No news at this briefing so far.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 18, 2020
With one remark at Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, however, Trump ensured that journalists, citizens, bureaucrats and the disinfectant community would have a great deal to talk about through the weekend.
“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” said the president. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside
the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.” In making those highly irresponsible remarks — no, do not ingest disinfectant in an attempt to treat covid-19! — the president was riffing on a presentation by William N. Bryan, acting undersecretary for science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security. Increases in temperature and humidity, according to preliminary research, are “less favorable” to coronavirus; “solar light” has a similar impact, Bryan said at the briefing.
On the matter of light, Trump provided this insight: “Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light — and I think you said that that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it. And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way, and I think you said you’re going to test that too. It sounds interesting.”
“We’ll get to the right folks who could,” responded Bryan. Uh-huh.
Hey, if those things work on inanimate surfaces, who’s to say that they won’t perform equally well on the human body? That, anyhow, appeared to be the thinking of the president — thinking that virtually all of America quickly debunked.
The maker of Lysol issued this statement: “As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.” (Emphasis theirs.)
Social media exploded with warnings, commentary and jokes.
Bleach: What have you got to lose? @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8N4jheuBdm— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 24, 2020
The harmful words from the lectern prompted another episode of the White House version of “Another World,” as illustrated by the immediate coverage on cable news.
CNN went into warning mode. “President appeared to be suggesting at one point, that you can inject disinfectants into people to kill the coronavirus,” said CNN Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta. “We want to caution everybody at home, please don’t do that. Please don’t follow the president’s medical advice here.”
In the 8 p.m. hour, CNN’s Anderson Cooper interviewed Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and kicked things off with the disinfectant-light topic. The exchange is worth excerpting:
COOPER: Just from a medical standpoint, when the president said, first of all, about treating the body with light and somehow bringing the light inside the body, where do you fall on that?DR. STEPHEN HAHN, COMMISSIONER, FDA: So, I think the data that were presented at the press conference today were really important in terms of what kills the virus. And I believe the president was asking a question that many Americans are asking, which is, okay, this is what kills the virus, it’s a physical agent, in this case UV light. How could that be applied to kill the virus in, for example, a human being? We have plenty of examples in medicine where light therapy has been used for treatment of certain diseases. So, it’s a natural question that I as a doctor would have expected to hear from someone as a natural extension of the data that were presented.COOPER: But — but just from a medical standpoint, I mean, you wouldn’t — would you — I mean, there are — there’s people who are listening, obviously, to the president of the United States and — and take what he says very seriously. Are you concerned at all, from a medical standpoint, of somebody, you know, injecting themselves with a disinfectant or, you know, hearing what the president said and — and trying to experiment on themselves, thinking that might be something worth looking at? There’s — is there any evidence about taking a disinfectant that’s used, you know, on the table where I’m sitting and using it internally? That doesn’t seem like a good idea from my — I mean, am I wrong?HAHN: Yes, I think it’s an excellent point you’re making. You — you — we certainly wouldn’t want, as a physician, someone to take matters in their own hands. I think this is something that a patient would want to talk to their physician about. And — and no, I certainly wouldn’t recommend the internal ingestion of a disinfectant. Again, this is a conversation that occurs every day in America between a patient and a doctor. I’ve been in that position.
More fact-checks emerged on CNN through the night, as they did on MSNBC, where one commentator was stunned by the president’s suggestion: “The very fact that the president actually asked somebody about what sounded like injecting disinfectants or isopropyl alcohol into the human body was kind of jaw-dropping," Irwin Redlener, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, said in a chat with MSNBC host Brian Williams. "I don’t know, it’s hard to know how to characterize all this on a family show like this. But let me just try to say that it was incoherent, filled with misinformation and misstatements from one end to the other.”
Fox News? Funny thing — the Erik Wemple Blog was taking in some of the channel’s fare on Thursday night and didn’t hear too much about this moment of presidential madness. So we went back to the transcripts:
- Host Bret Baier conducted a brief discussion after the briefing on the fate of the coronavirus economy. No mention of Trump’s light-disinfectant remarks.
- Host Martha MacCallum conducted an interview with the Trump 2020 campaign chairman, Brad Parscale, who argued, among other things, that Trump has done “such a great job of protecting the health and the safety of the American people.” That would have been a great moment to pose a question about light-disinfectant. Instead, MacCallum asked Parscale, “What’s it been like for you?”
- Prime-time hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity found other topics for their Thursday-night riffs. Fellow prime-timer Laura Ingraham feted Trump for being prescient for his previous comments on the effects of heat on the virus.
Which is to say, Fox News viewers who saw Trump wonder about light- and disinfectant-oriented medical breakthroughs on live television didn’t get a debunking until … well, we’ve asked Fox News for an answer on this. On “Fox & Friends” Friday morning, co-host Steve Doocy accurately pointed out that disinfectant is “poisonous” and over on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney said, "Please don’t try this at home.”
No controversy under Trump would be complete without an effort to blame the media, and right on cue, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did so on Friday. This was a remarkable moment, considering the events of recent weeks: McEnany herself has bashed CNN and MSNBC for not broadcasting these sessions live and in full — presumably because the White House wants the country focused on Trump’s every word. Here is McEnany’s let’s-have-it-both-ways statement: “President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday’s briefing. Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines."
Yeah, the media and Lysol — united in their out-of-context bias.
