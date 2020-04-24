

(Tom Toles/The Washington Post)

It’s pundit accountability time!

More than a year ago, the Opinions editors assembled a panel of our columnists and asked us to rank the 2020 presidential contenders from most likely to least likely to win, every week. They averaged the results every week and released them to you all — but little did we know, they were also tracking our individual predictions. And it turns out some of us are better at forecasting than others.

Now, in this most special Round 61 of the Post Pundit 2020 Power Ranking, we are power-ranking the Post pundits! At the helm (and the calculator) is me, resident stats nerd David Byler, and I promise I didn’t rig these numbers in my favor.

According to the simplest metric — how often a panelist put now-presumptive-nominee Joe Biden in the No. 1 slot — Henry Olsen was our most accurate predictor. He had Biden in the top spot in all but nine of his rankings. Chuck Lane and Jennifer Rubin were also high on Biden throughout the primary and tied for second according to this metric.

But that’s just the non-Berniean logic. Sen. Sanders ran a wild outsider campaign that landed him in second place — and it turns out Megan McArdle saw that coming before the rest of us. On average, Megan put Sanders in second more than any of the rest of us, though Eugene Robinson and Greg Sargent were close behind in second and third.

But the most important test was what I called the golf score — essentially a comparison of each rankers’ predictions vs. the actual lineup of how the race panned out, ordered by popular vote. So if someone put Sen. Amy Klobuchar (who finished sixth in real life) in the No. 1 slot, they incurred a big five-point penalty that round. If they were closer to the real finishing order (say, Sanders as their No. 1 and Biden in second), they got a lower score. And as the incumbent president can explain: In golf, lower is better.

There are a lot of other finicky little details in the math and many other valid ways of scoring the rankers. But, according to our most comprehensive metric, Eugene Robinson was the most accurate ranker, with Karen Tumulty in second and in third, ahem, yours truly. Honest!

Read below for the full ranking — and what we rankers have to say for ourselves.

— David Byler

The Ranking

Don’t forget to click on the chart’s yellow highlighted text to see the Ranking Committee’s annotations on what we got right, wrong and wrong-ish, and what caught us off guard in the race.

Position Ranking Committee Member 1. Eugene Robinson 2. Karen Tumulty 3. David Byler 4. Henry Olsen 5. Charles Lane 6. Molly Roberts 7. Greg Sargent 8. Jennifer Rubin 9. Catherine Rampell 10. Christine Emba 11. David Von Drehle 12. Megan McArdle 13. Hugh Hewitt

Last week’s round: Round 60 | Trump made the jump to the White House. Is one of these 9 non-politicians next?

From the Annotations

What I did right, I think, was assume that the earthquake of 2016 did not completely invalidate the laws of political physics. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, and sometimes a front-runner is an actual front-runner. What I did wrong was — I don’t know, apparently not much at all. Eugene Robinson, on Eugene Robinson

Predictions are hard, especially about the future. Megan McArdle, on Megan McArdle

Think you could have done better? Share your thoughts in the comments. We’ll see you for the next ranking. Until then, cross your fingers no one comes along to check Byler’s math!

