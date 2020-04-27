* Aaron Gregg, Renae Merle, and Ben Golliver report that the next round of small business funding isn’t off to a great start:
The government’s small-business loan program received $310 billion in fresh funding last week, but it came under immediate pressure Monday, as many bankers complained about new technology glitches and fresh questions were raised about the mostly anonymous list of beneficiaries.As bankers expressed fury that computer systems appeared to be faltering, the Los Angeles Lakers organization confirmed that it had received one of the taxpayer-backed loans under the program in recent weeks. The NBA franchise said it was returning the money, something that several other well-off firms have done after their participation was revealed.
Imagine if some of these companies returned the money before they were publicly shamed.
* Erin Banco and Asawin Suebsaeng report that Jared Kushner seems to have drifted away from working on the pandemic.
* Eric Boehlert explains why the coronavirus has become Donald Trump’s Vietnam.
* Kenya Slaughter describes what it’s look to work at Dollar General during a pandemic.
* Will Bunch tries to determine what’s motivating Mitch McConnell’s effort to destroy state governments.
* Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) shares her plan to save the Postal Service.
* At the American Prospect, I argued that there’s a yawning void where the president should be.
* Heather Digby Parton argues that Trump marks the loss of America’s ability to get the job done.