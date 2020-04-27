* Emma Brown, Andrew Ba Tran, Beth Reinhard, and Monica Ulmanu report that we may be underestimating the number of people killed by covid-19 by a lot:

In the early weeks of the coronavirus epidemic, the United States recorded an estimated 15,400 excess deaths, nearly two times as many as were publicly attributed to covid-19 at the time, according to an analysis of federal data conducted for The Washington Post by a research team led by the Yale School of Public Health.
The excess deaths — the number beyond what would normally be expected for that time of year — occurred during March and through April 4, a time when 8,128 coronavirus deaths were reported.

I suspect it’s going to be a while before we know the true number of people who died from this disease, if we ever do.

The government’s small-business loan program received $310 billion in fresh funding last week, but it came under immediate pressure Monday, as many bankers complained about new technology glitches and fresh questions were raised about the mostly anonymous list of beneficiaries.
As bankers expressed fury that computer systems appeared to be faltering, the Los Angeles Lakers organization confirmed that it had received one of the taxpayer-backed loans under the program in recent weeks. The NBA franchise said it was returning the money, something that several other well-off firms have done after their participation was revealed.

Imagine if some of these companies returned the money before they were publicly shamed.

* Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) shares her plan to save the Postal Service.