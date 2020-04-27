She could not have articulated the problem more forcefully.

As this C-SPAN tweet makes clear, the interminable briefings were a steady engagement throughout March and April.

INFOGRAPHIC: White House Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefings https://t.co/6gZfidwmrB pic.twitter.com/BJM8gGvY47 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 20, 2020

They continued apace until Friday of last week, too. At that session, however, Trump cut off proceedings earlier than usual and didn’t take questions from the assembled reporters. His staff attempted to force CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to move from her front-row seat to the back of the press briefing room, a humiliating foray that failed when Collins and another White House reporter refused to budge. Though Trump has usually held weekend briefings, he didn’t do so over the weekend, and Monday’s briefing has been canceled as well.

AD

AD

It all amounts to a presidential tantrum stemming from a dismal and dangerous performance on Thursday evening. After listening to the results of research about how the virus fares against light and disinfectants, Trump said, “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.” He had a similar thought about shining light on internal organs.

Condemnation was so overwhelming that Trump … blamed the media:

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

Trump needs to match messages with his press secretary. When asked on Fox News whether the White House was cutting back on the sessions, McEnany replied, “Absolutely not an effort to cut back, but an effort to showcase the American people the great entrepreneurship of this president.” That was a reference to a meeting on Monday afternoon with CEOs, where the media will be welcome.

AD

AD

“Media will be in on that — they’ll be watching the president interact with these great CEOs. So we are looking at different ways to showcase this president leading,” said McEnany. “The briefing’s a key component of that. We will have briefings this week. But again, the media needs to not read into what’s happening and look at this as an opportunity for the president to speak to the American people via the CEO meeting and later in the week during briefings as well.” Bolding added to highlight a curious request.

Read more from Erik Wemple:

AD