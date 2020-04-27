Gee, you must think I don’t understand anything! Here I was suggesting that people could just go back to work, and that doing so would not be potentially forcing them to choose between their livelihoods and their lives — not to mention how by making work theoretically possible, I was also making it more difficult to qualify for unemployment. I’m mortified.

AD

AD

The way I see it, it looks like reopening would not actually help the state economy, because most people with the luxury of staying home would have to be pried outside with a crowbar, and would not, in fact, come flooding back into businesses demanding movie tickets and haircuts, as I had imagined they would.

I must sound like a buffoon, suggesting that the thing that was keeping people home was the state stay-at-home order, not their desire to avoid the pandemic! Also, the Parade to Celebrate the Reopening is right out! Had I had the faintest inkling of what was going on, I would certainly not have suggested that.

I also now understand that the different counties of this state are not sealed off from one another, and that jurisdictions without reported cases are not free and clear and able to reopen. I guess what I had in mind was something like a snow day, where you cannot take snow from a county where it is blizzarding heavily and bring it with you to your office in a county where it is not snowing at all? Now that I see the magnitude of my error, I am no longer certain of anything.

AD

AD

I should not be opening the state before it is safe to do so, and we have nowhere near the amount of testing necessary to determine that that is the case. Golly, you must think I’m some sort of monster! This is like telling you to go back into shark-infested waters because nobody was attacked during the two weeks when the beach was closed, or like telling everyone that because eliminating cheese from their diet made them feel better, they are now able to eat cheese without gastrointestinal distress.

Look, I’m no scientist. I only recently discovered that it was possible to transmit the disease without having any symptoms — not because that information was not available to me, just because I wasn’t curious about it. I am sorry.

I thought people were just being stubborn and deciding not to work for no reason, as I always assume is the case when people are not working, a decision I have consistently sought to punish them for. I thought the invisible enemy was gone because we didn’t see it, except, you know, for the numerous cases where we did see it, which I suppose I just — missed? I thought if we said things were fine, they would be fine, like how it works when the president does it.

AD

AD

What an irresponsible fool I have been, unworthy to lead you.

I guess … I guess I didn’t stop to think why all the businesses were closed. It just seemed to me that it was bad. I sure feel goofy now. I’m so glad someone stopped me, or people could really have gotten hurt.