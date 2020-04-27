Thousands of candidates are facing a transformed campaign landscape, with decades-old tactics instantly obsolete. Meanwhile, Democrats now see the Senate as within reach. Here’s which seats are most likely flip.

Former vice president Joe Biden kicked off his campaign in April 2019, taking the train and shaking hands. Now he’s spending his days mostly inside his home, figuring out how a virtual campaign works. He’s also hosting a podcast. President Trump’s briefings on the coronavirus pandemic have become de facto political rallies.

Biden warned supporters that President Trump may try to postpone the November election. But experts say he can’t.

Ohio’s primary is Tuesday; see what elections are coming up and which have moved.

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from across the country in your inbox three days a week.

Show More