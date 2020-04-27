Early on, there was a conversation with the nation’s governors and the president where the message was sent, “We don’t have what you need in the national stockpile. You gotta go get it yourselves,” essentially. And I think that was the kind of eye-opening moment for me that I came out of that call and pulled my team together, and I think that was kind of the shocking moment that we really are on our own here and we gotta start... We’re not gonna get counsel, direction, consistent information or supplies from the federal government. We gotta do this on our own.

And that was a shock, and that’s when we built out our procurement arm of our state emergency operations center. That’s when we started trying to contract all across the world to get masks and gloves and gowns, and we found that we were competing with one another, we found that the federal government would supersede in contracts we expected to be coming in, they’d get canceled or delayed. And I think that’s what really was the moment where I was pointing this out on some national interviews and that’s when I got the ire of the feds. But I was frustrated, I was very concerned about our ability to save lives, our numbers were growing exponentially at that point, I’m competing with my fellow governors, just to get masks for my nurses and doctors. And I was very concerned, we had a day’s worth of PPE at that point, we were literally living day-to-day as more and more people are getting sick.