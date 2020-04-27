Dear Gene,

It may seem odd to say so, given how grim some of the events of this chapter are, but I’ve been waiting for us to get to this point in “Wolf Hall” since we started reading it together. Last week, one of our commenters was asking some of the same questions you’ve had about Cromwell’s faith and wondered, “Is there an epiphany moment I missed?”

Here it is, in the story of the Loller whom Cromwell saw burned on the day he ran away from his father, Walter. Mantel expresses the cruelty of the crowd who gathered to see the execution, and in particular, the woman who encouraged a small, frightened boy to be part of a mob, in such visceral terms: you can hear the shriek that emerges “from the depth of her belly … a scream, a halloo … a shrill voice like a demon.” And there is something deeply touching about that young boy’s moral response. “Usually he said yes to any invitation,” Mantel writes, when one of the men in the crowd offers Cromwell the chance to stave in the Loller’s skull. But instead, “He prayed for the woman, thinking it could do no harm.”

That’s the revelation: that there is something obscene in the cruelty of burning a woman because she doesn’t believe in the transfiguration of the Host in church, and something beautiful in seeing the humanity in “a smear of mud and grit, fat and ash.” That’s the moment when Cromwell becomes Cromwell.

All best,

Alyssa

Dear Alyssa,

Okay, you’re right, that indelible scene shows us one hell of an epiphany. And now I get it about Cromwell’s faith. But I still have some questions.

Clearly he was deeply touched, even scarred, by witnessing the burning. Clearly he came to a moral and religious judgment about the Christian crowd that watched and cheered the woman’s burning vs. the very different group of Christians who came later to collect what was left of the remains. So how did he bury these views so completely, and so convincingly, during his time working for Wolsey?

And what is it that fundamentally motivates Cromwell? The arc of the chapter charts Cromwell’s further rise — his deepening relationships with Henry and Anne, his eclipse of the courtier lords, his acquisition of real power. He could have chosen to live a quiet, anonymous life as a prosperous merchant. Instead, he chooses to make his way through a minefield. Of the forces that drive him, is faith the greatest and most insistent? Does personal ambition play no role? Cromwell is so masterful at “arranging his face” that I’ll need to read more to find out.

Best,

Gene

Dear Gene,

I was going through this chapter again to make some notes for my response to you and realized that in my eagerness to make sense of Thomas Cromwell, we’d skipped over the momentous event of this chapter: Anne’s final surrender to Henry, and their mutual departure down a road from which there is no returning, either for them or for England. It’s a real testament to Mantel’s writing that she can make Cromwell so fascinating that the major players in this drama, and in world history, recede so much in our minds.

And to that point, and yours, I don’t have a great answer about how Cromwell lived this double life, and I’m not sure Cromwell himself knows the answer. The closest thing to a response this chapter offers is Cromwell’s observation about Thomas More, that “Utopia,” the name of More’s most famous literary work and of his home, “after all, is not a place one can live.” We’ve long known that Cromwell is a pragmatist, but this chapter heightens that quality to something approaching a moral principle. He is attracted to Anne’s service because “she is her own best tactician, and able to think back and judge what has gone wrong; he admires anyone who can learn from mistakes.” He despises Henry Percy because the younger man is unable to see that "the world is not run from where he thinks. … Not from castle walls, but from counting houses, not by the call of the bugle but by the click of the abacus, not by the grate and click of the mechanism of the gun but by the scrape of the pen on the page of the promissory note that pays for the gun and the gunsmith and the powder and shot.” And as we’ve seen before, he’s vexed by Tyndale’s unwillingness to bless Henry’s divorce to gain a strategic advantage.

Maybe that’s the best answer: that Cromwell was able to serve the cardinal because he saw it as the most pragmatic way to stay alive and to gain a measure of protection for his cause. But then I think back and remember how much Cromwell loved Wolsey for his finer qualities, how he served Wolsey long past the point when it was the most tactical thing for him to do. Can loyalty to a lost cause become a kind of pragmatism, if only for what it demonstrates to your next employer? It’s a tangle, and it suggests to me, as so much of “Wolf Hall” does, that there are parts of our minds that remain inscrutable even to ourselves.

Mysteriously,

Alyssa

Dear Alyssa,

It is a feat to make these universally known world-historical figures — Henry, Anne, Thomas More — sort of fade into the background for long stretches. They do sometimes come to the fore, of course. More is a fascinating figure because of the way Cromwell seems to measure himself against the master of Utopia. I recall that early scene, when Cromwell was a scruffy Putney lad and he looked up and saw the patrician More at a window. Society then clearly saw More as Cromwell’s better, but I don’t think Cromwell ever saw the relationship that way. Cromwell knew the power of More’s mind but also knew the power of his own.

In “Alas, What Shall I Do for Love?” we see from many angles Cromwell’s mastery as an operator. We see him as a courtier, making himself invaluable to Henry and eclipsing the hapless lords who scowl as they eat his dust. We see him making mental notes of scores that will someday be settled. We see him as a man of the world, every bit as comfortable and at-home on the Continent as in England. All the while, he climbs ever higher. I think he wants to do good but also wants to do well, and in some ways I understand why the nobles are so rattled by the force of his ambition.

One of my favorite moments is his encounter with Jane Seymour, when she lowers her head and looks up at him and says, "That is my humble face. Do you think it will serve?” Cromwell laughs with what I take to be delight. I think he sees in her a kindred spirit who knows the value of patience, careful observation and care in choosing one’s allies. Game recognizes game.

Best,

